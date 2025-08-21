Bad Movies That Ended Their Cinematic Universe

In theory, cinematic universes are about longevity. Franchises like "Star Trek," "Star Wars," or the Marvel Cinematic Universe span countless mediums and projects of all shapes and sizes. They jostle between different time periods, explore radically unique characters in various genres, and always find time to redefine themselves for a new generation of audiences. But making that kind of potent, unending cinematic universe is not easy. Just look at the countless attempts by Hollywood to make such entities happen. Many would-be pretenders to the throne of "most lucrative cinematic universe" instead got stopped in their tracks by one exceedingly bad movie.

Just as a single "Iron Man" can launch an entire saga that spans decades of storytelling, so too can a massive franchise crumble with a solitary film. Heck, sometimes the inaugural entry in a cinematic universe kills the entire project before it gets started. Gazing back at the most vivid examples of bad movies that capsized entire franchises, it's clear how precarious these costly sagas can be. Many different kinds of subpar cinema sank these universes, including projects hindered by corporate mergers, films that succumbed to the worst origin story impulses, and other outcomes.

Whatever led to these movies not working, the end result was underwhelming enough to halt all hopes for further spin-offs and sequels. Not everything can have the success of "Star Wars" or the MCU. These 12 movies that killed off their cinematic universes can certainly attest to that gruesome reality.