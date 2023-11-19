'He Was In The Amazon...' - The Madame Web Trailer Quote Twitter Can't Stop Mocking

"He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died," Madame Web said, leaving social media in stitches.

Sony Pictures has officially debuted the first look at "Madame Web," the latest film in its "Spider-Man"-adjacent cinematic universe. So far, Sony's Spider-Man universe has consisted of the "Venom" flicks and the heavily memed "Morbius," which many fondly say was "one of the movies of all time." Now, all eyes are on the Dakota Johnson-starring "Madame Web," which features the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress as the titular all-seeing hero. The debut look at the picture does an excellent job of explaining Madame Web's powers and teasing her beef with Eziekel (Tahar Rahim), the film's big bad.

While there's a lot to like about the trailer (the various intricate costumes, for one), the internet is obsessed with one thing: how Ezekiel was in the Amazon with Cassie's mom when she was researching spiders right before she died. If you've been on the internet over the last few days, chances are you've seen a variation of this line shared in one way or another. Johnson gives the expository, awkwardly said (and probably ADR'd) line just over halfway through the trailer, and it's already become the internet's favorite meme of the week. User @JohnDiLillo on X (formerly known as Twitter) called it "one of the funniest line readings I've ever heard."

The same sentiment was expressed on Reddit, where u/andynplay questioned, "I'm sorry, what is this voice-over??"

Others just couldn't get over Johnson's acting, with X user @nancyspecialist saying, "Dakota johnson's line readings in the madame web trailer are f***ing me up mentally."