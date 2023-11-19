'He Was In The Amazon...' - The Madame Web Trailer Quote Twitter Can't Stop Mocking
"He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died," Madame Web said, leaving social media in stitches.
Sony Pictures has officially debuted the first look at "Madame Web," the latest film in its "Spider-Man"-adjacent cinematic universe. So far, Sony's Spider-Man universe has consisted of the "Venom" flicks and the heavily memed "Morbius," which many fondly say was "one of the movies of all time." Now, all eyes are on the Dakota Johnson-starring "Madame Web," which features the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress as the titular all-seeing hero. The debut look at the picture does an excellent job of explaining Madame Web's powers and teasing her beef with Eziekel (Tahar Rahim), the film's big bad.
While there's a lot to like about the trailer (the various intricate costumes, for one), the internet is obsessed with one thing: how Ezekiel was in the Amazon with Cassie's mom when she was researching spiders right before she died. If you've been on the internet over the last few days, chances are you've seen a variation of this line shared in one way or another. Johnson gives the expository, awkwardly said (and probably ADR'd) line just over halfway through the trailer, and it's already become the internet's favorite meme of the week. User @JohnDiLillo on X (formerly known as Twitter) called it "one of the funniest line readings I've ever heard."
The same sentiment was expressed on Reddit, where u/andynplay questioned, "I'm sorry, what is this voice-over??"
Others just couldn't get over Johnson's acting, with X user @nancyspecialist saying, "Dakota johnson's line readings in the madame web trailer are f***ing me up mentally."
'He was in the Amazon' is dominating social media
Eziekel Simmsâ€¦ he was in the Amazon with my mum when she was researching spiders right before she died pic.twitter.com/OIyeZuEFdr— Le CinÃ©philes (@LeCinephiles) November 16, 2023
Immediately after the trailer debuted, viewers latched onto the "He was in the Amazon" line, dropping a variety of memes to point out just how ludicrous it is. Rather quickly, the internet's premier jokers created a visual template that features one character telling another the hilarious line. For example, here's X user @wentbulworth riffing on a pivotal scene from "Joker," where Robert De Niro's character calls out the titular Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) for laughing at Madame Web's mother's plight.
And there's the key "Mission: Impossible" moment when Luther (Ving Rhames) tells Ethan (Tom Cruise) about the time Ezekiel was in the Amazon with his mom. That meme comes courtesy of X user @Lons, who expertly managed to marry the "Madame Web" line with one of the most popular memes from "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One."
Then there's X user @alibrooke4ever, who gave the "Madame Web" meme the "Oppenheimer" treatment.
It's pretty hilarious how the internet immediately found itself fascinated with the upcoming flick. Despite the laughs that have manifested from the meme, there are some who are tired of seeing it populate their feeds. X user @hankofjuly shared, "that line from the madame web trailer isn't funny enough to repeat a million times." In true internet fashion, the meme will probably be forgotten in a week.
However, some people think fans shouldn't hold their breath to hear the line in cinemas. "All the 'he was in the Amazon with my mom...' memes have been so great though I hope folks are prepared for that line to not be said in the movie, at least in that form," wrote X user @TheEricGoldman.