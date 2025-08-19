12 Best Movies Like Cruel Intentions

When "Cruel Intentions" came out in 1999, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, and Sarah Michelle Gellar were riding a wave of Young Hollywood success that would take them all the way to the industry's A-list. The film — an indie picked up by Columbia Pictures — was a modest box-office success at the time based on its shoestring budget. It sent ripples through the movie industry for its spot-on casting and scandalous psychosexual storyline that put a gleefully trashy spin on "Dangerous Liaisons." It has since moved into ”90s cult-classic territory, spawning a mini-franchise that includes two sequels and a short-lived contemporary TV series.

In the original "Cruel Intentions," two savage step-siblings (Phillippe and Gellar) who attend an elite Manhattan prep school make a callous bet to deflower the new headmaster's daughter (Witherspoon) after she publicly reveals her plan to stay a virgin until marriage. If the sister wins, she gets her brother's beloved Jaguar. If the brother wins, he gets to have sex with his stepsister. In the end, they both wind up getting caught up in way more than they bargained for.

The pop-culture time capsule of a film represented a shift in what teenage and young adult audiences wanted to watch — darker, salacious fare that was more illicitly thrilling than what was typically served up to those moviegoers at the time. Of course, in retrospect, some of its storyline hasn't aged well, some 25 years later, but there's still something to be said about a pretentious bad girl snorting cocaine from a rosary while her cad of a stepbrother does her dirty work in a conquest for sex. Once you revisit the lascivious cult classic that is "Cruel Intentions," you may crave more scandalous teen fare or depraved psychosexual thrillers from the era, for which we offer this list.