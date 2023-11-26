Why Is Saltburn Rated R?

Expectations are high for "Saltburn," Emerald Fennell's follow-up to 2020's "Promising Young Woman," which netted her an Academy Award for best original screenplay. "Saltburn" is another provocative thriller that's rated R, and parents would do well to keep their young children away from this one.

Per Film Ratings, the Motion Picture Association gave the movie an R rating for "strong sexual content, graphic nudity, language throughout, some disturbing violent content, and drug use." "Saltburn" goes above and beyond showcasing all those subjects. There's full frontal nudity and graphic depictions of characters engaging in sexual intercourse. Drug use is on display, with many characters smoking and drinking. Plus, there are several scenes showing characters taking cocaine.

Strong language is to be expected, with many profanities used throughout, including f*** and c***. And without getting into spoilers, there is violence. While most of it is implied and occurs off-screen, there are several shocking scenes of characters who are deceased or nearly dead, especially toward the ending of "Saltburn." Looper's own Audrey Fox wrote in a review how "Saltburn" lacks subtlety, so every base human desire is out in the open on-screen, which should give parents pause when deciding whether to let their kids watch. The youngest to view the film would likely be 16 or 17 years old, but even then, parents should exercise caution and know what their kids can handle.