How Bam Margera Really Feels About Returning To Jackass Today
Bam Margera first flirted with fame in his days as a skateboarder, brother of CKY band member Jesse Margera, and maker of amateur prank/stunt videos. But once he joined up with Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Ryan Dunn, and the rest of the crew on the MTV series "Jackass," Margera was soon a full-fledged celebrity. Though he had his issues with his "Jackass" pals — primarily Knoxville — from time to time, Margera still remained with the group from the TV series through the first three films and all other "Jackass" projects in between.
But things got tense during the production of "Jackass Forever," and Margera and "Jackass" parted ways in a very messy public split. Since then, the fallout and ensuing legal battle with "Jackass" and Paramount, along with a scary brush with death due to complications from COVID-19 and other various issues, made both Margera's personal and professional life a little dicey for a couple of years.
Recently, he's gotten happier, healthier, and has started skateboarding again, which has naturally led people to ask him if a reunion with "Jackass" is in the cards. But Margera doesn't mince words in his response: he is absolutely done with "Jackass" and everyone involved in it, indefinitely.
Margera has closed the door on any future Jackass collaborations
To hear Bam Margera tell it, he was treated very poorly by the core decision-making team of "Jackass" while prepping for 2020's "Jackass Forever." He said he felt tortured on the set of "Jackass" while going through rehab, was forced to sign a questionable "wellness agreement," and had his various health conditions used against him — which he claims ultimately set him up for failure. He was subsequently fired from the film, with none of his contributions used in the final version.
Johnny Knoxville, as well as "Jackass" director and co-creator Jeff Tremaine, deny Margera's version of events. They maintain that everyone only had Margera's best interests at heart, and did all they could to keep him involved while also following the same rules as everyone else. In a 2021 GQ interview, Knoxville gave a brief response to the whole ordeal and Margera's disparaging comments about him: "I don't want to get into public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better."
No matter what the truth is, Margera remains steadfast in his decision to remain an ex-"Jackass" member. In a July 2025 interview with DBLTAP, Margera had this to say about a possible "Jackass" reunion: "The damage has been done with that," he said, adding, "It's not the same anymore, and you couldn't offer me enough money to be a part of that again."
He will also never reboot Viva La Bam
One of the untold truths of "Viva La Bam," Bam Margera's own mid-2000s MTV series, was that the show actually lasted longer than "Jackass." It also featured a seemingly deliberate separation from a lot of the key figures behind "Jackass," demonstrating Margera's ability to lead a successful property without leaning on his "Jackass" pals. Without all that "Jackass"-related baggage, would Margera consider reviving his popular reality prank show?
In an interview with CinemaBlend, Margera shot down that idea almost as definitively as he did a "Jackass" reunion, saying, "If we did a 'Viva la Bam' [reboot], I would have to move back in with my parents and re-mess with 'em after giving them a 15-year break. It would just be weird."
Margera isn't opposed to participating in revivals of some of his other previous projects, though. In July 2025, the video game "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4" was released, a combined remake of the previously separate "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3" and "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4." Margera, a playable character in the original games, had his current likeness scanned so that he could be included in the remake at the insistence of Tony Hawk himself.