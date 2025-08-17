How Bam Margera Really Feels About Returning To Jackass Today

Bam Margera first flirted with fame in his days as a skateboarder, brother of CKY band member Jesse Margera, and maker of amateur prank/stunt videos. But once he joined up with Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Ryan Dunn, and the rest of the crew on the MTV series "Jackass," Margera was soon a full-fledged celebrity. Though he had his issues with his "Jackass" pals — primarily Knoxville — from time to time, Margera still remained with the group from the TV series through the first three films and all other "Jackass" projects in between.

But things got tense during the production of "Jackass Forever," and Margera and "Jackass" parted ways in a very messy public split. Since then, the fallout and ensuing legal battle with "Jackass" and Paramount, along with a scary brush with death due to complications from COVID-19 and other various issues, made both Margera's personal and professional life a little dicey for a couple of years.

Recently, he's gotten happier, healthier, and has started skateboarding again, which has naturally led people to ask him if a reunion with "Jackass" is in the cards. But Margera doesn't mince words in his response: he is absolutely done with "Jackass" and everyone involved in it, indefinitely.