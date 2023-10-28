Who Plays The Annoying Guy In The Allstate Podcast Commercial?

When it comes to insurance, it's best to listen to the experts. That's the conceit of Allstate's latest suite of commercials. The company is happy to listen to experts of all stripes. One ad centers on a protagonist who always knows what's going to fit. Another always knows which road to take.

A third Allstate ad features a podcast expert, played by Jack Plotnick. "Some people just know there's a podcast about that," says the narrator in voiceover. "Those are the people who know to choose Allstate." This is a man who has made it his mission to be well-informed in all forms of minutiae, whether it is tea, fly fishing, or if dogs know they're dogs. He even listens to a podcast about multitasking in the middle of a work meeting. Allstate customers, the ad implies, are similarly invested in attention to detail. "He knows, and he wants you to know too," the narrator continues, "just like he'd want you to know about Allstate."

Not everyone was taken with the commercial or Plotnick's performance. In the subreddit r/CommercialsIHate, some Redditors found the character to be a pedantic know-it-all. "This dude is a pompous little weirdo," wrote u/smithdaniel25. Still, nearly everyone on the subreddit agreed that Plotnick was incredibly familiar. He has over 140 acting credits to his name.