12 Best Movies Like The Gorge

A gorge somewhere in the western hemisphere houses something that could change biological life forever if it ever got out. The only thing to do to prevent this from happening is to have two guards stationed in towers on each side of it, ensuring that what's inside doesn't escape. "The Gorge" follows Levi (Miles Teller) and Drasa (Anya Taylor-Joy), trained snipers who are the best of the best at what they do, as they take the job — but they don't know what's in store for them, especially after they end up in the chasm themselves.

Directed by Scott Derrickson, 2025's "The Gorge" has a bit of something for everyone. There's science fiction in the existence of the creatures in the gorge and what has created them. There's action as Levi and Drasa fight for their lives, even wrenching a Jeep up the side of the pit as they try to outrun what lives inside. There's even romance as Levi and Drasa get to know each other from their respective posts. While critics didn't think "The Gorge" was one of the best monster movies of all time, awarding it a middle-ground 62% on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences were kinder, giving it 75%.

Because "The Gorge" isn't just one kind of feature, there are plenty of other great options to watch just like it. From sci-fi classics to modern mythology, these are the best films to see next after you've explored "The Gorge."