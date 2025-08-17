10 Best Movies Like My Oxford Year

In "My Oxford Year," Anna (Sofia Carson) heads across the pond to take a year for herself before starting her finance job with Goldman Sachs. The Netflix movie follows Anna as she settles in at Oxford University, ready to spend the next several months learning about Victorian poetry from a professor she looks up to. However, there's a last-minute change, and the course is instead taught by Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest), a PhD student Anna previously met when he splashed her with his car.

After some initial friction, the two become friends and, eventually, something more. Jamie is quick to make sure Anna knows things can only be casual, but she finds herself falling hard for him. He's been hiding that he has terminal cancer, not wanting her to become attached and upset, but that doesn't stop Anna from finding out and deciding to stay with him as he finishes his treatments. Their time together may not be long, but it's had an impact on Anna, causing her to abandon her plans in order to live in the now.

"My Oxford Year" isn't one of the best romantic comedies of all time, but it is an emotional watch that may have you wishing for more. Luckily, there are plenty of movies with similar premises, even some that don't have tragic endings. Here are ten films you need to watch if you want something in the same vein as the Netflix romance.