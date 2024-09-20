We Live In Time Review: A Proper British Weepy With Heart [TIFF 2024]

What you need in this type of story above all else is a pair of stars that audiences can fall in love with, and "We Live in Time" has that in spades with Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield. Not only are they individually appealing, but they have a wonderful connection to one another that is born out of natural chemistry and an acting approach in which both actors are present and engaged in the moment. Despite all of their little bumps and quirks, they have an incredibly aspirational relationship. Tobias's communication skills are unparalleled, and the way that they tackle so many of life's challenges as a team is undeniably inspiring. Even in the moments when they've let each other down, you can feel the love they have for one another — no one does wounded like Garfield or desperately-trying-not-to-be-vulnerable like Pugh.

The fact that we immediately buy into their relationship is no small feat, considering the fact that it's told completely out of order in a nonlinear narrative. At first, audiences might get caught up in trying to constantly keep a timeline straight in their heads. But the story is much more effective if you're willing to let go of that and just embrace the vignette-like stylistic approach. These are mere moments that make up their life together, after all, and they don't need to be told in chronological order to be important. This also connects to the overarching theme brought into the film by the cancer narrative: What kind of life do you want to live, and what kind of memories do you want to leave behind for your loved ones when you're gone? Almut is frequently forced to grapple with the question of whether or not it's worth it to fight for a few extra months with her husband and daughter that are filled with pain and fatigue. Her choices as she confronts her own legacy can be maddening, but they also feel authentic for the character.