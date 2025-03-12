13 Best Sad Romance Movies You Need To Watch Next

This article contains discussions of addiction and sexual assault.

Sometimes, you want to watch a movie where a couple has a meet-cute, overcomes obstacles that present in the third act, and end up happily ever after. Sometimes, that's the last thing you want. Whether you're a romantic cynic, going through a breakup, or simply interested in seeing a different kind of story, there are actually a lot of sad romance movies out there; for every "When Harry Met Sally" or "Pretty Woman," there's a heart-wrenching story of a couple who just couldn't make it work (or worse, a couple split apart for reasons beyond their control).

It does seem unfair, though, to distill the movies on this list — which are not ranked but presented in no particular order — down to "sad romances," because each and every one of them is a careful and thoughtful examination of human emotion and the way that, despite one's best efforts, it can be particularly heartbreaking when people in love can't be together. If you need a good cry, here are 13 sad romance movies to check out — and where you can stream them.