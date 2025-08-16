Reacher's Alan Ritchson Hopes To Play A Very Specific Superhero One Day

Alan Ritchson is one of TV's biggest stars thanks to "Reacher," but it wasn't long ago that he was mostly limited to fan castings. His sturdy acting chops and towering physique make him a popular choice among comic book fans in particular, and he remains a favorite of fans looking for him to play a new Batman in James Gunn's DCU. Ritchson has responded positively to the prospect when asked about it, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I would love to play Batman, there, I said it! Okay, I'll shout it from the rooftops, 'I want to be Bruce Wayne!'"

Despite that, however, Batman isn't the hero that Alan Ritchson is really gunning for. Perhaps surprisingly, the role that Ritchson has his eye on isn't even a Marvel or DC character — it's one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In particular, Ritchson wants to play Michelangelo, the blue bandana-wearing, katana-wielding leader of the butt-kicking reptiles. And that's an odd choice, because Ritchson, believe it or not, already played one of the Ninja Turtles, stepping into a mo-cap suit to play Raphael in the 2014 film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

"I played Raphael in the Ninja Turtles, but I wanted to be Mikey," Ritchson told Flickering Myth. "So I'm hoping maybe someday in the future, I'll get to be Mikey in some alternate universe." With the Turtles rebooted a half dozen times in the past 20 years on TV and at the movies, it's not crazy to think that Ritchson might get his shot.