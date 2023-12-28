Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Suits Up As Batman For James Gunn's DCU In Cool Fan Art

It's clear from the positive reaction Alan Ritchson has received for "Reacher" Season 2 (whose audience surpassed Season 1's in just three days) that the world wants more of him. One role that both he and the fans have their eye on next is the Caped Crusader in James Gunn's developing DC Universe, with Ritchson himself admitting that he wants to replace Ben Affleck as the DCU's Batman. Now, thanks to some stunning artwork from Hasan Kazi (@imaginativehk), we've got a good look at how that could turn out.

Presented both in and out of the cowl, Kazi's Ritchson looks a little rough around the edges as opposed to his eponymous clean-shaven character on "Reacher" but is just as intimidating, donning a Batsuit with the same kind of style and grading as the one the Dark Knight wears in the "Batman: Arkham" games. Unfortunately, the only connection between Ritchson and the role is fan enthusiasm, with Andy Muschietti's "The Brave and the Bold" still without its cave-dwelling do-gooder, so for now, we can only hold out hope that Gunn, Muschietti, and the DCU-making powers that be hear their pleas.