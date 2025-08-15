Every Book In The Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy, Ranked

The Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty" has everyone excited for summer. Like Belly Conklin (Lola Tung), Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney), Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno), and Steven Conklin (Sean Kaufman), the show has audiences planning their trip to a summer beach house and reveling in the warm weather. Based on the trilogy by Jenny Han, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" takes some creative liberties, including adding in entirely new characters, but keeps the heart of the books in mind.

Like the adaptation, the book trilogy follows Belly as she heads to Cousins Beach, the same as she would any summer. Only this time, everything changes. Between the revelation that Susannah's (Rachel Blanchard) cancer is back to the clues that both Fisher brothers are romantically interested in Belly, it's an emotional summer for the teen. As the series continues, additional perspectives from Jeremiah and Conrad are added to the story, allowing us to see how the three main characters are coping with grief, love, and loss. A continuous point to the plot is who Belly will end up with, as she is romantically involved with both brothers at different times.

While each of these books is a wonderful read, especially if you want to know where Belly's story could go as the show comes to an end, there is one that is better than the others. From emotional heartbreak to the magic of summer, here's "The Summer I Turned Pretty" books ranked from worst to best. Be warned, spoilers for Belly's summers are written in the sand.