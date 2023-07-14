Why Skye From The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Looks So Familiar

Season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," which premiered to Amazon Prime Video on July 14, introduces viewers to a brand new character named Skye.

Lola Tung stars in the series as a teenager named Belly Conklin who finds herself in a love triangle one summer. The objects of her affection are brothers Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney), both of whom she's known since childhood. The show's second season takes place one year after Belly ends up with Conrad. Skye is Jeremiah and Conrad's cousin.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" introduces Skye alongside their mother Julia (Kyra Sedgwick). Whereas Julia is an agent of chaos in Season 2, attempting to sell off the beach house that serves as the principal location of Season 1, Skye fits in relatively seamlessly with the show's core group of teens.

Throughout Season 2, Skye is portrayed by Elsie Fisher. If they look familiar, that's because Fisher is steadily becoming a Hollywood workhorse following a breakout performance in 2018.