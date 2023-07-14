Why Skye From The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Looks So Familiar
Season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," which premiered to Amazon Prime Video on July 14, introduces viewers to a brand new character named Skye.
Lola Tung stars in the series as a teenager named Belly Conklin who finds herself in a love triangle one summer. The objects of her affection are brothers Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney), both of whom she's known since childhood. The show's second season takes place one year after Belly ends up with Conrad. Skye is Jeremiah and Conrad's cousin.
"The Summer I Turned Pretty" introduces Skye alongside their mother Julia (Kyra Sedgwick). Whereas Julia is an agent of chaos in Season 2, attempting to sell off the beach house that serves as the principal location of Season 1, Skye fits in relatively seamlessly with the show's core group of teens.
Throughout Season 2, Skye is portrayed by Elsie Fisher. If they look familiar, that's because Fisher is steadily becoming a Hollywood workhorse following a breakout performance in 2018.
Elsie Fisher is the star of Eighth Grade
Elsie Fisher began acting in her early childhood, appearing on-screen for the first time in a 2009 episode of "Medium" at just six years old. She was then a part of a big Hollywood production in 2010 as a voice actor in the first "Despicable Me" movie. The role that established her as a noteworthy talent and cemented her acting career ultimately came eight years later when she starred in stand-up comic Bo Burnham's directorial debut "Eighth Grade."
As its name indicates, "Eighth Grade" is about an eighth grader named Kayla Day. While plenty of coming-of-age dramas about middle schoolers preceded it, "Eighth Grade" sets itself apart from the field in large part thanks to Fisher's performance. The film's modern setting speaks specifically to how an introvert like Kayla functions in the present day in a way that's both familiar to anyone who lived through their childhood and specific to an age in which kids communicate through technologies like YouTube.
Fisher's performance earned her nominations at the Golden Globes, the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the Critics Choice Awards, and other major awards shows.
Fisher appears in Season 2 of Castle Rock
After the acclaim she received for her "Eighth Grade" performance, Elsie Fisher effectively shifted from predominately taking what could be considered child actor roles to portraying younger characters with considerable depth.
Her first major gig in the wake of "Eighth Grade" was as Joy Wilkes in Season 2 of Hulu's "Castle Rock," which is based on work by Stephen King. Each of its two seasons stands on their own, and Season 2 revolves around a nurse named Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan). Joy is Annie's daughter. Viewers gradually learn that Annie is harboring some dark secrets, and while Joy travels with her mother, she's unaware of just why they're on the run. Unsurprisingly, Joy finds herself caught up in plenty of danger through no fault of her own. Fisher appears in all 10 episodes of "Castle Rock" Season 2 as a member of its main cast.
She's the star of the 2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot
The 2022 "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" reboot takes place roughly fifty years after the events of the original film, reflecting the approximate time between its release and that of the movie that kicked off the classic slasher franchise. Elsie Fisher plays a character named Lila who — like her "Summer I Turned Pretty" and "Eighth Grade" characters — doesn't quite fit in with most of her peers.
Sarah Yarkin, meanwhile, is a young adult named Melody who travels with her close friend and business partner Dante (Jacob Latimore) to a small Texas town they hope to gentrify. Lila is Melody's younger sister. While she accompanies Melody and Dante, she's not interested in their master plan. Rather, Lila survived a mass shooting, and Melody wants to keep a close eye on her. Of course, as the least morally compromised character, Lila's survival is paramount once Leatherface (Mark Burnham)'s killing spree kicks off and the requisite bloodshed begins.
She's one of the leads in My Best Friend's Exorcism
Elsie Fisher kicked off a working relationship with Amazon Studios when she joined the main cast of Prime Video original horror comedy film "My Best Friend's Exorcism." The company was by all appearances happy with her performance given her eventual role in Season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," which is also an Amazon production.
As referenced in its title, Fisher and co-star Amiah Miller play best friends named Abby and Gretchen in "My Best Friend's Exorcism." When the film opens, Gretchen's family is about to move to a new city, and she and Abby spend one of their last nights together at the lake house that their friend Margaret (Rachel Ogechi Kanu)'s family owns. After a paranormal experience that evening, Gretchen starts behaving strangely. Abby soon figures out that this is the result of a demonic possession, culminating in an eventful exorcism.
She's Katie in Barry Seasons 3 and 4
When "Barry" Season 3 opens, Sally (Sarah Goldberg) is starring in a TV show titled "Joplin" based loosely on her life. Playing her character's daughter is a young actor named Katie, portrayed by Elsie Fisher.
Altogether, Fisher appears in four episodes of "Barry" Season 3 and a single episode of Season 4. Shortly after her introduction, Katie has an experience with Barry (Bill Hader) that clues her into his violent side, which he's trying to keep hidden from Sally for the sake of sustaining their relationship. Meanwhile, "Joplin" attempts to cover abuse in a sensitive manner, leading to Sally and Katie ending up in press conferences where they must discuss this element of the show. Katie, then, is stuck harboring her knowledge of Barry's predilection for violence and how it conflicts with the message Sally is trying to convey through "Joplin" before eventually coming clean about what she knows.
Fisher immediately followed this string of appearances with her role in "The Summer I Turned Pretty," which premiered just months after her episode of "Barry" Season 4.