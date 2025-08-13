Friday Night Lights Reboot: Everything We Know So Far

Family, community, and football. That's what audiences expect when they watch "Friday Night Lights." Inspired by the movie of the same name (which was based on a non-fiction book by journalist H. G. "Buzz" Bissinger), the show follows a high school football team in the fictional town of Dillon, Texas. The Panthers have just gained a new coach in Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler), and he has his work cut out for him.

Across five seasons, "Friday Night Lights" not only highlights the difficulties Taylor inherits as coach, but the issues the teen players face at school and in their personal lives. Jason Street (Scott Porter) gets injured during a game, leaving the star quarterback paralyzed and trying to figure out his next steps. Tim Riggins' (Taylor Kitsch) home life isn't great, and it often impacts how he plays. Coach Eric's daughter Julie (Aimee Teegarden) is trying to fit into her new school while crushing on the new quarterback Matt (Zach Gilford). From high school to championships to college, we're along for the ride as the teens experience it all.

In November 2024, Variety sources revealed that a new "Friday Night Lights" series was in the works. Here's what we know about the reboot so far.