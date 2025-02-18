10 Best TV Shows Like American Primeval You Need To Watch Next

Debuting in January 2025, the Netflix action-drama "American Primeval" continues the recent rash of top-notch Westerns on television inspired by true events. Whether it's hit entries like "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" — which doesn't tell the whole story — or the Epix series "Billy the Kid," streaming networks are rediscovering the incredible drama that can be found in the genre. Helmed by big-screen "Friday Night Lights" director Peter Berg, "American Primeval" dramatizes the lesser-known 19th-century conflict known as the Utah War.

Typically overshadowed by the bloodiest war in American history that followed it just a few years later, the Utah War — also called the Mormon Rebellion or the Mormon War — raged for more than a year beginning in May 1857. A clash of cultures, the conflict kicked off when the federal government sought to take more direct control over a region dominated by the controversial Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. With the government seeking to end their sovereignty and curtail many of their religious practices — including polygamy — militias of armed Mormons violently resisted federal troops in a series of bloody battles that ultimately resulted in more than 150 deaths.

The story of two groups each fighting for what they believe in, "American Primeval" explores the cost of freedom and poses questions about the limits of authoritative power. Set in a time of lawlessness, when the government struggled to maintain control over its own territories, the series is full of fast-paced Western action, intense family drama, and plenty of moralizing. If you're hooked already, don't miss these 10 shows like "American Primeval" that you need to watch next.