The Best Netflix Standup Specials Of All Time, Ranked

It's not an exaggeration to say that Netflix has changed stand-up comedy forever. When Robbie Praw joined the company as VP of stand-up and comedy formats in 2016, Netflix turned its attention to stand-up and began offering big bucks to comedians. "Netflix was certainly an inflection point when the specials started becoming a thing," Dave Rath, who reps comedian Adam Ray, told Variety. "By Netflix paying some literally millions of dollars for their specials, they basically created an imbalance in the marketplace, because before that Comedy Central, HBO, and a few other places were doing the long-form specials, but they weren't paying that kind of money."

A wealth of stand-up comedy shows have come to Netflix in the years since Praw came aboard; according to the streaming giant, over 200 comedians have launched specials on the platform, with some coming back for multiple follow-ups (Iliza Shlesinger, Jim Jefferies, and Vir Das hold the joint record of five specials). Not all of them have been well-received, but some have been so good that they scooped Primetime Emmy awards. But which ones stand above the rest as the greatest comedy specials Netflix has to offer? We've ranked what we believe to be the top Netflix stand-up shows from worst to best.