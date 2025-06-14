One Tree Hill Reboot: Everything We Know So Far

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan will be back to play Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, respectively. The actresses made matching posts on social media in August 2024 confirming their involvement with the series. "If there's an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up," they wrote in their identical captions. Right now, Bush and Morgan are the only two confirmed cast members, but don't rule out seeing more familiar faces.

Bethany Joy Lenz, who portrayed Haley James Scott, is open to reprising her role, though perhaps not right away. "I am absolutely open to being a part of a revisiting to Tree Hill. But as far as this particular one, I don't know. It's so early," she told Variety. Jana Kramer, who joined the cast in Season 7 as Alex Dupre, also revealed to the Hollywood trade that she's open to returning. "I was actually just talking to Sophia [Bush] and Rob [Buckley] the other day on their podcast, 'Drama Queens,'" she said. "I had so much fun playing Alex that I hope that I would be able to get to play her again."

James Lafferty, the actor behind Haley's love interest Nathan, doesn't plan to return at the moment, as he's focused on other projects, though he told Variety that he's been "blown away by the fans that make a conversation like this even possible." His on-screen half-brother Lucas, played by Chad Michael Murray, has seemingly confirmed that he's not involved. "We're not doing it because no one's ever picked up the phone and said, 'Hey, we're doing this,' so we're not doing it," he said to the Los Angeles Times, speaking about both himself and Lafferty. He is, however, excited about the reboot. "I want it for the fans," Murray added.