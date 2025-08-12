Movies And TV Shows You Never Knew Shared The Same Costumes

Whether the movie in question is a historical drama, a superhero film, or just a regular old comedy set in the present day, quality costumes can make all the difference when it comes to pulling off a solid production. A great deal of care, cash, and craftsmanship goes into creating the most iconic costumes and props in the TV and movie business, so it makes sense that at least some of them would get a chance to live again in a later production.

Although plenty end up at auction, with some props and costumes fetching shockingly expensive amounts, many more head to costume houses, where there's always a chance we'll see them again. Spotting them is the purview of websites like Recycled Movie Costumes, which catalogs dozens of examples of movie costume reuse thanks to eagle-eyed viewers happy to upload their finds.

We've combed the internet to pull together some of the best examples of TV and movie costume recycling, including one historical piece that can't seem to get enough screentime. The only thing left to do is to answer the age-old question of which character wore it best.