Nobody 2 Review: A Surprisingly Fun Sequel That Defies Low Expectations

Despite being ill-fittingly scored to The Offspring's "Come Out And Play" — one of several bizarre needle-drops, sandwiched on the soundtrack between British girl group Little Mix and a classic rock cover of "Ring Of Fire" — the fight choreography remains on point, utilizing every possible attraction in an arcade as a weapon, from pitch-hitting baseball bats to whack-a-mole tables. The film remains at its most enjoyable when it similarly takes advantage of each location's litany of attractions, building up to a third act shootout where every ride in a theme park is reconfigured as a bloody booby trap, the bodies piling up due to landmines in ball pits and spikes hidden in water slides. It may represent the franchise jumping the shark with how over-the-top it gets, frequently crosscutting between this carnage and RZA single-handedly slicing up members of the attacking death squad with a Katana, but the most primal part of my brain was too satisfied to care.

Elsewhere, the hierarchy of corruption in the small town takes in a police unit — led by a cast-against-type Colin Hanks -– paid off by a bootlegging operation overseen by a ruthless businesswoman played by Sharon Stone, relishing the opportunity to camp it up even if she arrives too late to be a properly effective threat. It's a performance which acts in opposition to the machismo we usually expect from these movies, the kind designed to be commemorated for "celebrating women's wrongs" by the type of audience who would never sit through a movie like this. What it doesn't do, however, is distract from just how much the women of this world are short-changed again, with Connie Nielsen relegated to the background once the carnage starts, never getting stuck into the action despite expressing her wish to get more involved during the press tour for the first film. The actress has said that she'd hoped a sequel would dive further into the couple's past but never probes as far as it should to add any greater depth on this front. Bob Odenkirk and Nielsen work well together onscreen, but the plot machinations are eager to get them to spend time apart as soon as the ball starts rolling.

As far as sequels nobody asked for go, "Nobody 2" is in the higher tiers, bringing enough joyously inventive action to the plate that it almost — almost! — makes you overlook how obvious it was the writers didn't know where to take these characters next. But then again, this is the only genre where you can paper over the flaws with a handful of well-staged set pieces, and thanks to Timo Tjahjanto, it manages to upstage the original on that front.

"Nobody 2" premieres in theaters on August 15.