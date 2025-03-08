Novocaine Review: An Electric Jack Quaid Headlines Gruesomely Goofy Action Comedy

Sometimes you go to the movies looking for Shakespeare, and sometimes you just want to watch Jack Quaid and Ray Nicholson beat the hell out of each other. The battle between good guy nepo babies with vaguely problematic dads, if you will. Really, that's all there is to it — we're simple people with simple tastes. It certainly helps matters that Jack Quaid has a seemingly infinite amount of charm, and he and Amber Midthunder have great chemistry together. And the fact that "Novocaine" is packed full of inventive action set pieces that are alternately gruesome, goofy, and sometimes even both at once. It may not be for everyone, but it kind of feels like the gold standard for this very specific brand of action comedy.

Nate Caine (Jack Quaid) is just another middle-management type, working as an assistant manager at a San Diego bank while pining after one of the tellers (Sherry, played by Amber Midthunder). But he has a secret superpower (or devastating disability, depending on how you look at it): He has a genetic disorder that makes it impossible for him to feel pain. And while that might seem like a pretty convenient way to go through life, it has a thousand different day-to-day implications that make it quite a cross to bear.

He can't eat solid food, for example, because he risks biting his tongue off and not realizing it, and he has to set timers to remind him to go to the bathroom, since his body won't signal to him when he needs to pee. People experience physical pain for a reason, you know. But after a life-changing date with Sherry, he gets the opportunity to put his lack of pain to good use. Because the very next morning, their bank is besieged by a trio of robbers all dressed as Santa, led by Simon (Ray Nicholson). When they take Sherry hostage, Nate will stop at nothing to get her back.