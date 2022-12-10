Everything Everywhere All At Once Star Jamie Lee Curtis Explains The Reasoning Behind The Movie's Chaos

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" took everyone by surprise when the film — directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — became A24's first movie to make more than $100 million at the worldwide box office, as reported by Variety. The black comedy about an aging Chinese immigrant, Evelyn Wang (played by Michelle Yeoh), who becomes swept up in a multiverse adventure and pursued by a malevolent order, brought in approximately $70 million in the United States alone (via Box Office Mojo) and will likely be a contender this awards season (via IndieWire).

As Evelyn and her husband, Waymond (played by former child star Ke Huy Quan), face an IRS audit, Evelyn is suddenly confronted by another version of Waymond, who tells her she is the key to saving the universe. Evelyn is then whisked from one universe to another, where she sees different ways her life could have played out as alternate versions of people she's interacted with pursuing her. Not only is there a universe where Evelyn is a rock, but there's another version where people have hot dog hands, and she's also in a romantic relationship with Deirdre Beaubeirdre (played by Jamie Lee Curtis), the IRS agent handling the audit.