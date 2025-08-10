Before Stranger Things, Joseph Quinn Starred In A Thriller With A Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

One of the most impressive new talents working in film today, Joseph Quinn broke through as a dramatic actor in Season 4 of the Netflix mega-hit series "Stranger Things." Quinn stole the show as Eddie Munson, the long-haired, Metallica-loving high school outcast who is wrongly blamed for a string of supernatural murders in Hawkins, Indiana. Since then, Quinn has had many memorable roles on the big screen, such as the wicked Roman emperor Geta in "Gladiator II" and the hot-headed superhero Johnny Storm in Marvel's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

But two years before Joseph Quinn was playing "Dungeons and Dragons" and dodging demons on "Stranger Things," he co-starred in "Make Up," a 2020 film boasting a near-perfect 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Claire Oakley, "Make Up" is a British psychological thriller about Ruth (Molly Windsor), a young woman who moves to a seaside caravan park in Cornwall to be with her boyfriend Tom (Quinn).

As the park empties for winter, Ruth befriends Jade (Stefanie Martini), a manicurist with a reputation, and catches several glimpses of a mysterious redheaded woman in the area. Ruth suspects that Tom may be cheating on her with this beautiful and elusive figure, and soon stumbles into a tangled web of jealousy and desire.