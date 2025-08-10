The Bear Fans Need To Watch This Ayo Edebiri Horror Movie Flop On HBO Max

Ayo Edebiri has turned heads with her work in "The Bear" as Chef Sydney, a young woman who is finding her voice while making amazing food on the FX series, easily plating a pasta in under three minutes and standing up to Carm (Jeremy Allen White). While the two are friends and colleagues, their working relationship is not where it needs to be, and Sydney eventually figures out how to speak her mind about that.

However, Sydney isn't the only character Edebiri has recently played who is forced use their voice. "Opus," a movie that flew under the radar when it came out in early 2025, stars Edebiri as Ariel, a journalist who's invited to attend a listening session for the new album of a pop star (John Malkovich) who has seemingly been retired for decades. When she visits him at his compound — which he shares with other people — she begins to realize that he is not just a singer but a deeply dangerous cult leader.

Though "Opus" failed at the box office, only grossing $2.2 million against its $10 million budget, it's a must-watch for fans of "The Bear" and Edebiri. Not only was her performance praised in reviews, but watching her play a similar character to Sydney, who ultimately goes down a different path, shows her versatility and talent.