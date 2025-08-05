King Of The Hill Season 14 Episode 9 Has An Unexpected Reference To A Popular Episode

Contains spoilers for "King of the Hill" Season 14, Episode 9 — "No Hank Left Behind"

Peggy Hill (Kathy Najimy) goes through a rough time in "No Hank Left Behind." A pickleball incident leaves her with a knee injury so she heads for Dallas to get an MRI scan, but the machine gives her repeated claustrophobic panic attacks. She stays with Bobby (Pamela Adlon) and they both come to realize that part of Peggy's panic stems from her fear that her son doesn't need her anymore. When Bobby confirms his love for his mom, the attacks go away.

It's a sweet mother-and-son moment, but there's a reference to a not-so-nice Bobby and Peggy incident in this episode. It comes in the form of a comment made by a radiology tech during Peggy's time in the MRI machine. She states that it looks like Peggy's got some scar tissue in her groin that looks like it resulted from her being "kicked by a 12 year old some time ago." Bobby, aghast, asks: "You can tell it was a 12 year old?"

This, of course, is in reference to the immortal "Bobby Goes Nuts," the opening episode of Season 6. In it, Bobby takes a self defense course intended for women in which he learns the easiest way to dispatch your foe is to kick them in the groin. Bobby soon turns into the bully, going mad with power, until he realizes that kicking his mom below the belt doesn't have a similar effect.