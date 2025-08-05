Freakier Friday Review: A Fantastic Sequel 23 Years In The Making

2003's "Freaky Friday" was a movie of its time — it had the music, the clothes, and most of all it had Lindsay Lohan. On the other hand, body swap comedies are forever. So it's not completely unexpected that a sequel to this story would be made ... except that it's after 23 years. While everything old is being revived, sequelized, and reimagined these days, I for one, didn't have "Freakier Friday" starring Lohan on my 2025 bingo card. And the fact that this is a fantastic sequel is even more surprising.

Full disclosure: I loved the first "Freaky Friday," which I saw in the theater when it came out. I hadn't watched it since, though, until I saw it in preparation for the sequel. It's still funny and heartwarming, but very much of its early 2000s time. How could they update this story to accommodate both Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, who play Anna and Tess Coleman, respectively, and stir in two high school unknowns (or at least unknown to me)? They actually do this quite well while still having plenty of time for Anna's fiancé, Eric (Manny Jacinto); her first love, Jake (Chad Michael Murray), who still holds a candle for Tess (Curtis); and various other characters old and new.

The conceit continues to rely on the characters swapping bodies, but this time, it's not a Chinese woman who invokes the magic but a woman who calls herself Madame Jen (Vanessa Bayer). And this time it works on four of them: Anna and her daughter Harper (Julia Butters) switch bodies, and for some reason Tess and Eric's daughter Lily (Sophia Hammons) swap bodies. The teens, in the bodies of Curtis and Lohan, want to break up their parents and will do almost anything to do it. Meanwhile, the adults, in the bodies of Butters and Hammons, try to figure out how to swap their bodies back. While we've seen the latter in the first movie, we haven't seen the former, and since that's where Curtis and Lohan are, that's where most of our focus lies.

But along the way we get Harper-as-Anna's outings to dance lessons and an immigration interview with Eric as well as Lily-as-Tess trying to win a pickle ball championship (even though it's the first time Lily has played) and going for an outing to the drugstore with her husband, Ryan (Mark Harmon). The plot is stuffed, but it never feels overstuffed, and that's a testament to the writer Jordan Weiss and director Nisha Ganatra's handle on the material.