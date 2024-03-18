The Lindsay Lohan Rom-Com Flop Blowing Up The Netflix Charts Right Now

Netflix has been making original romantic comedies for some time now, and for every success ("Set It Up," "Always Be My Maybe"), there's a total flop. Enter "Irish Wish," which marks Lindsay Lohan's first film since 2022 (the similarly silly "Falling for Christmas," which features a hilarious "Mean Girls" throwback) and is also patently absurd.

Although the movie is — to be frank — a mess, it's currently soaring on the Netflix charts. Since it dropped on the service on March 15 (just in time for St. Patrick's Day weekend), it has been extraordinarily popular, ranking second on the streamer's worldwide Top Movies list. The film stars Lohan, who wasn't heard from much after appearances in major hits like "Mean Girls" and "Freaky Friday." It also features Ed Speelers ("You," "Star Trek: Picard"), Alexander Vlahos ("Versailles"), Elizabeth Tan ("Emily in Paris"), Ayesha Curry (Steph Curry's wife), and Jane Seymour.

So, what's happening here? What do critics and fans think of "Irish Wish," and why is it blowing up on Netflix? Also, what is going on in this movie?