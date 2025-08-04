The Nostalgic Detail You Didn't Notice In The Naked Gun Reboot

Contains spoilers for "The Naked Gun" (2025)

Akiva Schaeffer's reboot-slash-legasequel of "The Naked Gun" is jam-packed from start to finish with so many jokes that viewers might need to watch the movie multiple times in order to catch them all. Every type of humor is there: puns, pratfalls, parodies, references, self-references, dirty jokes, topical jokes, absurdist jokes, meta jokes, tons of background gags, and even joke credits. While "subtle" might not be the proper word to describe anything about a movie as gleefully, brilliantly stupid as "The Naked Gun," several of the film's funniest reference jokes form a running gag that might not immediately occur to you.

Basically, every pop cultural reference Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) makes implies that the character's mindset is forever stuck in the early 2000s. For example, when learning about electric cars, he says, "I remember when the only things that were electric were eels, chairs, and Catherine Zeta-Jones in 'Chicago.'" He's TiVoed all of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." When asked about reading suspects their Miranda Rights, he corrects what he interprets as a "Sex and the City" reference: "No. Carrie writes, Miranda's a lawyer, Charlotte's an art dealer, and Samantha is a whore." He orders "freedom fries" at McDonald's, has an intense appreciation for The Black Eyed Peas (including some of their more offensively dated lyrics), and is still hung up on Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show.