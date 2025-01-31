Who Is The Actress In The Hellmann's 2025 Super Bowl Commercial With Meg Ryan & Billy Crystal?
Only the Super Bowl could reunite Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) and Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) to celebrate the joys of long-lasting love ... and sandwich spread. Though the unforgettable "When Harry Met Sally..." deli scene was added to the script late, it's still something fans everywhere remember when they think of the movie.
For their 2025 Super Bowl ad, Hellmann's sends Sally and Harry back to Katz' Deli and puts them at the same table. Harry admits he can't believe they let them back into the place where Sally demonstrated her ability to imitate certain physical reactions while fully clothed. A dash of Hellmann's soon has them in trouble again. And then the commercial quotes a very famous line from the original film, which happens to be the catchphrase that made Estelle Reiner a household name: "I'll have what she's having."
That blonde repeating those words is the multi-talented Sydney Sweeney, who has made quite a splash as an actress over the past few years. In addition to producing fearless horror movies, she's appeared in everything from comedies to dramas as well. Here's just a few things she's recognizable for.
Sydney Sweeney has made a name for herself in horror and comedy
Breaking out via her role in "The Handmaid's Tale" as Eden Spencer, Sydney Sweeney made a name for herself as Cassie Howard in the soapy, druggy HBO dramedy "Euphoria." But she's more than just a pretty face. She played Alice in the miniseries "Sharp Objects," Olivia in "White Lotus," Bea in "Anyone But You," and DC character Julia Cornwall in the infamous bomb "Madame Web." She also co-produced and starred as the haunted Sister Cecilia in "Immaculate."
It turns out she's a romcom fan, telling Cosmopolitan that her favorites include "My Best Friend's Wedding." She also raved about getting to work with Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan on the commercial. "I've just been pinching myself all day. It's such an iconic thing to be part of with Meg and Billy and everybody here. I'm looking around in shock that I am a part of this and I'm so excited. I think the fans are gonna have a good time with it as well," she said.
And who would be her Harry, were she called upon to remake "When Harry Met Sally..."? None other than Paul Mescal. Cue a wave of table-pounding ecstacy from fans of the beloved romcom everywhere.