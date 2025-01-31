Who Is The Actress In The Hellmann's 2025 Super Bowl Commercial With Meg Ryan & Billy Crystal?

Only the Super Bowl could reunite Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) and Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) to celebrate the joys of long-lasting love ... and sandwich spread. Though the unforgettable "When Harry Met Sally..." deli scene was added to the script late, it's still something fans everywhere remember when they think of the movie.

For their 2025 Super Bowl ad, Hellmann's sends Sally and Harry back to Katz' Deli and puts them at the same table. Harry admits he can't believe they let them back into the place where Sally demonstrated her ability to imitate certain physical reactions while fully clothed. A dash of Hellmann's soon has them in trouble again. And then the commercial quotes a very famous line from the original film, which happens to be the catchphrase that made Estelle Reiner a household name: "I'll have what she's having."

That blonde repeating those words is the multi-talented Sydney Sweeney, who has made quite a splash as an actress over the past few years. In addition to producing fearless horror movies, she's appeared in everything from comedies to dramas as well. Here's just a few things she's recognizable for.