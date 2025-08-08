15 TV Shows Like Modern Family You Need To Watch Next

"Modern Family" is the family sitcom of the 2010s. Airing for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020, the show features three interconnected families as they work through life. There's Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) Dunphy and their children Haley (Sarah Hyland), Luke (Nolan Gould), and Alex (Ariel Winter); Claire's brother Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and his long-time partner Cameron (Eric Stonestreet); and Claire's father Jay (Ed O'Neill), his second wife Gloria (Sofía Vergara), and her son Manny (Rico Rodriguez). Each represents a different type of family, but while they may appear different on the outside, they experience similar problems.

The series includes a variety of topics, with Cameron and Mitchell adopting a child in the pilot, Claire and Gloria both trying to establish the next phase of their careers, and their kids growing up and heading off to college. It's the perfect family program, since there's someone for everyone to relate to, and highlights issues families face today.

Though it ended in 2020, and there are 250 episodes to rewatch, there are plenty of shows that hit the same beats as "Modern Family." From '90s sitcoms and supernatural twists to work families and character studies, these are the ones you need to see next if you love "Modern Family."