15 TV Shows Like Modern Family You Need To Watch Next
"Modern Family" is the family sitcom of the 2010s. Airing for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020, the show features three interconnected families as they work through life. There's Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) Dunphy and their children Haley (Sarah Hyland), Luke (Nolan Gould), and Alex (Ariel Winter); Claire's brother Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and his long-time partner Cameron (Eric Stonestreet); and Claire's father Jay (Ed O'Neill), his second wife Gloria (Sofía Vergara), and her son Manny (Rico Rodriguez). Each represents a different type of family, but while they may appear different on the outside, they experience similar problems.
The series includes a variety of topics, with Cameron and Mitchell adopting a child in the pilot, Claire and Gloria both trying to establish the next phase of their careers, and their kids growing up and heading off to college. It's the perfect family program, since there's someone for everyone to relate to, and highlights issues families face today.
Though it ended in 2020, and there are 250 episodes to rewatch, there are plenty of shows that hit the same beats as "Modern Family." From '90s sitcoms and supernatural twists to work families and character studies, these are the ones you need to see next if you love "Modern Family."
Full House
The family sitcom of the late '80s and '90s, "Full House" follows Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), a husband and father who recently lost his wife. His friend Joey (Dave Coulier) and his wife's brother Jesse (John Stamos) move into his San Francisco home to help raise his three daughters: D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen). Over eight seasons, the series follows the lives of the adults and children, as D.J. goes through high school, Jesse meets his wife and has his own kids, and as Danny settles into his new normal.
For those who enjoy "Modern Family" but want something with more of a '90s vibe, "Full House" is the show to binge next. "Full House" is if everyone in "Modern Family" lived in the same house. There are three distinct family units, the Tanners, the Katsopolises, and Joey, and they all work together and support each other. There's a sequel series on Netflix, "Fuller House," that follows D.J. and Stephanie as adults, so you can see where they end up and watch the next generation of Tanners.
Married... with Children
"Married... with Children" is all about a nuclear family in Chicago. Al Bundy (Ed O'Neill) is a shoe salesman who peaked in high school, married to Peggy (Katey Sagal) with two children. Across 250 episodes, audiences can watch the ups and downs of the Bundys' lives, including a subplot where Al becomes best buds with one of their neighbors, who may be involved with white-collar crime. The show isn't a typical sitcom, especially for the time, with a depiction of a more dysfunctional family rather than a perfect one.
If Jay is your favorite character on "Modern Family," "Married... with Children" is a must to see O'Neill as another sitcom patriarch. At first glance, Al is pretty different from Jay, but when you look closer, they are both men trying to navigate the next part of their lives and careers. Both can appear a bit apathetic when it comes to their feelings, but you never doubt that they care about their family. And they are ready to stand up for what they believe in, especially when it comes to defending their honor.
American Housewife
Katie Otto (Katy Mixon) is a suburban mother trying to raise her children in a neighborhood filled with members of the wealthy elite. Her goal is for her kids to stay grounded and not become spoiled, like she sees many of the children in their area, and "American Housewife" chronicles her efforts to do that. She's married to a history professor, Greg (Diedrich Bader), has three kids, and tries to balance it all with help from her best friends Angela (Carly Hughes) and Doris (Ali Wong) along the way.
"American Housewife" is the show for "Modern Family" fans that love the Claire-centric storylines, especially later on as she goes back to work. Katie and Claire are alike in their journeys to return to the workforce. Both try to find their way, with Katie even starting a lasagna business, and, like Gloria, she's later able to sell it. Katie's family mimics Claire's in several ways, especially when it comes to having three very different children who are all equally skilled at pushing her buttons.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" follows a fictionalized Will Smith as he moves from Philadelphia to Los Angeles to live with his aunt and uncle, who are in a very different tax bracket than his mother. Now that he's living with his cousins, Will tries to fit into his new neighborhood, but there are some things he just isn't used to, and it usually results in funny incidents. Across the show's six seasons, there are plenty of jokes and amazing guest stars that might surprise you.
Set in the same place as "Modern Family" but in a different time, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" displays a side to the city that doesn't always come up in the ABC series. Most of the family in "Modern Family" lives in relatively modest neighborhoods, and the neighbor dynamics we get the most of are from Claire and Phil. "Fresh Prince" presents a different side to a neighborhood like Jay's, and how someone who grew up in a different area adapts to it, much like how Manny does when he and Gloria move in. It's a hilarious show, and "Modern Family" fans are sure to laugh right along.
The Middle
Frankie (Patricia Heaton) is a mother at a crossroads. While she has a job as a car salesperson, she isn't performing as well as she needs to, and a change might be needed. As she works through this, eventually changing careers over the course of the series, she is there for her three children, Axl (Charlie McDermott), Sue (Atticus Shaffer), and Brick (Eden Sher), her husband Mike (Neil Flynn), and standard life issues as they come up for the family.
"The Middle" is the show most like "Modern Family." Though set in a different town, it not only has a similar tone, but it follows a family that encounters many of the same situations. There's a mother transitioning careers, three children who each have their niche, and a patriarch whose identity is nearly synonymous with his job. Brick and Alex are alike in being the intelligent children of the bunch, though Alex shares some of Sue's awkwardness. "The Middle" is also a great watch to see a husband who's the complete opposite of Phil, since Mike is more emotionally closed off in comparison.
Fresh Off the Boat
What happens when a family moves from Washington, D.C. to Orlando, Florida to run a cowboy-themed steakhouse? "Fresh Off the Boat" follows a family doing just that. Patriarch Louis (Randall Park) moves the family to Florida for the restaurant, something his wife and children are apprehensive about. Matriarch Jessica (Constance Wu) wants her family to be successful in everything they do, which causes some stress for everyone. The kids are constantly at odds with their mother's wishes, especially when they choose to follow more American culture and don't focus as much on their heritage.
"Fresh Off the Boat" is the immigrant family story for those who like when "Modern Family" focuses on Gloria's life and the changes she faced moving to the United States. Both Jessica and Gloria eventually find themselves in real estate as they explore job opportunities and determine what will work best for them and their families. Eddie (Hudson Yang), the oldest son, and Manny are similar in their efforts to fully embrace American life, and often hear from their moms about how they need to connect more with their culture.
The Fosters
"The Fosters" is a Freeform family drama about Callie (Maia Mitchell), Jude (Hayden Byerly), and the family that adopts them. Matriarchs Lena (Sherri Saum) and Stef (Teri Polo) already have three children: Lena's biological son Brandon (David Lambert) and the couple's adopted children Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Jesus (Jake T. Austin, later played by Noah Centineo). They initially take in Callie and Jude as a foster placement. The show's main focus is on Callie, her difficulty acclimating to her new family, learning who her biological father is, and issues that crop up for the family unit.
While "The Fosters" leans a bit more into melodrama than "Modern Family," it carries the same wholesome tone. Both portray unique family dynamics, how they deal with those, and how even when things get difficult, they're there for each other. For fans that enjoyed the episodes highlighting the comedic relationship between Cam and Mitch and their lesbian friends, watch the "The Fosters" to see a different dynamic. There is also a spin-off series, "Good Trouble," following the careers of Callie and Mariana, giving audiences plenty of episodes to binge.
Black-ish
"Black-ish" follows the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family that deals with not only typical issues that crop up between parents and children, but also how their efforts to remain connected to their identity as Black people despite residing in a predominately white neighborhood. Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) have successful careers, but that's nothing when it comes to balancing kids and life.
This is the series to watch if while you were watching the "Modern Family" Season 8 episode "A Stereotypical Day," you wanted to know what Jay's new neighbors were thinking. Jay is worried he will come across as racist because he has a security camera appointment the same day his new neighbors, a Black family, move in, and it makes for a cringeworthy moment. "Black-ish" was followed by the sequel project "Grown-ish," featuring the oldest Johnson child in college, meaning there's plenty of episodes to binge, with over 200 episodes between the two shows.
Superstore
Anyone who's worked at a Walmart-like big box store knows that they're ripe with comedic potention, and that's what "Superstore" delivers. Amy (America Ferrera) has worked at Cloud 9 for years, but things change when Jonah (Ben Feldman) is hired by Dina (Lauren Ash) in the first episode. The two connect, and while the show follows their relationship and how Amy rises through the ranks of the store, it also features the other employees of Cloud 9. Glenn (Mark McKinney) is the incredibly naïve store manager. Cheyenne (Nichole Sakura), a teen mom, and Mateo (Nico Santos), a cheeky new hire, get along well while staying plugged into the gossip mill, while Garrett (Colton Dunn) is about as apathetic as they come.
"Superstore" embodies everything people love about a connected work family. Are any of these individuals related biologically? No, but they are there for each other through everything. The show has a similar comedic tone to "Modern Family," especially with the random cuts to how customers in the store behave.
Schitt's Creek
"Schitt's Creek" shows how the Rose family, used to a life of glamour and riches, copes when all of their assets but the town they bought as a joke are seized by the government. Johnny (Eugene Levy) is trying to figure out his next career move after his business manager got caught embezzling, which is why the family is in their current predicament. Moira (Catherine O'Hara) is trying to maintain the image she's known for as an actress. And their two children, David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy), are just trying to get a private jet to take them anywhere else.
While "Schitt's Creek" may not immediately seem like a good watch for "Modern Family" fans, what makes the former great is that, much like we see with Claire and Haley, the Roses are all trying to figure out which career is best for them. Alexis, in particular, has a journey that feels so much like Haley's, since they both grow to be more than what people always expected of them.
The Good Place
"The Good Place" follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) in the afterlife. After death, she's mistakenly sent to the Good Place, which is where people who were "good" go. She meets new people, and, after the revelation that nothing is quite what it seems, she decides to have Chidi (William Jackson Harper), a fellow peer in the Good Place and her apparent soulmate, teach her how to be a better person. There is a shocking twist at the end of the first season, but it only helps Eleanor and her new friends figure out where they belong.
The series puts together a group of four souls that technically should go to the Bad Place based on their human lives, and helps them learn how to become the best versions of themselves. It's a unique premise for a sitcom, but "The Good Place" is full of the wholesome comedy that audiences loved in "Modern Family."
What We Do in the Shadows
What do the lives of four vampire roommates look like? Watch the FX series "What We Do in the Shadows" to find out. Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) are vampires who have lived for hundreds of years. They've seen the changes in human society, and now they struggle to assimilate to their current home: Staten Island.
"What We Do in the Shadows" is the series for "Modern Family" fans who want something with a paranormal twist. While none of the vampires are blood relatives, because they all share the same creature designation, they become a little roommate family as they work together to blend in with the humans. They don't always succeed, but at least they have each other. It's a great option for a comfort show that has the comedy and wholesome tone of "Modern Family," but with supernatural vibes.
Ted Lasso
"Ted Lasso" follows the titular character, played by Jason Sudeikis, as he goes from coaching college football in the United States to being the manager of a professional football team in England. He's not qualified for the job, but he's hired by Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), the owner of the team, as a way to get back at her cheating ex-husband. While the players are apprehensive of Ted's methods at first, they eventually embrace his unconventional approach and the team grows closer because of it.
If Manny is your favorite character in "Modern Family," "Ted Lasso" feels like a series following someone similar to him. Both Ted and Manny wear their hearts on their sleeves and are unapologetically themselves. While it may hurt at times, especially in their romantic lives, that doesn't deter them from continuing to be who they are. Even when people discourage them, they let it roll off their back. Ted and Manny would get along, and probably bake cookies together.
How I Met Your Mother
When a father decides to tell his kids the entire story of how he met their mother, starting from when he first met their Aunt Robin, what comes next is a nine-season sitcom with a fairly divisive ending. "How I Met Your Mother" follows Ted (Josh Radnor) on this journey, as he meets and dates plenty of women who could be the mother of his children, and even if they aren't, they helped him grow into the person he eventually becomes.
While "How I Met Your Mother" is theoretically all about Ted, it also follows his friends and their lives. These 20-somethings steadily become 30-somethings over the course of the series, and though life continues to change, their presence in each other's lives doesn't. It's the perfect found family style show, and is great for "Modern Family" fans looking for something that captures a similar feel of following three couples. Both have a similar comedy style, and are ideal comfort watches because of their tone and the number of seasons.
Young Sheldon
"Young Sheldon" follows the titular character, Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), as he begins high school at just nine years old. He's incredibly gifted with math and science, causing him to skip several grades. However, while he excels in academics, he has difficulties connecting with his peers and others, often coming across as callous or uncaring to those around him. Sheldon often believes his intellect places him above others, and over the course of the show's seven seasons, he steadily develops social skills before heading off to college.
Though the series is technically a prequel to "The Big Bang Theory," you don't need to watch the original show to enjoy it. "Young Sheldon" is what to binge if you always wanted more Alex-focused storylines in "Modern Family," because Sheldon and Alex are two sides of the same coin. While Alex understands social cues a bit better than Sheldon, she, too, struggles sometimes with personal relationships, especially when she goes to college. Both of their families are supportive of them — they just don't always understand them, which can be lonely.