The Naked Gun Reboot Gives Weird Al His Best Role In The Series
Contains spoilers for "The Naked Gun" (2025)
"Weird Al" Yankovic has long been a part of the "Naked Gun" series, cameoing in all three original films. But his appearance in 2025's "The Naked Gun" reboot is definitely the funniest of all the times he's tangled with the Los Angeles Police Squad. In the reboot, Yankovic once again plays himself in reference to his multiple previous appearances, this time as the only hired entertainment employed by billionaire Richard Cane (Danny Huston), who plans to use his P.L.O.T. (Primordial Law of Toughness) Device to turn most of Earth's population against itself. While they beat each other to death, Richard and his fellow billionaires will be hiding together in a bunker, waiting to resurface to welcome the survivors — and restart society in their image. While they wait for this to happen, they'll be entertained by the very best musician society can offer.
Enter Al, who cheerfully introduces himself via video to his new overlords. "What's up, evil billionaires? I am so excited to be doing live shows for as long as it takes in the Doomsday Giggle Bunker Room, located in Block 4 of the Arizona District! See ya there!" The gag is paid off during one of the movie's post-credit scenes where Al — unaware that Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) and his girlfriend Beth (Pamela Anderson) have foiled Crane's plot — hops onstage at the bunker and realizes the nightclub is empty. He calls out, looking for the billionaires, but no one answers. "Oh come on!" he cries as the screen cuts to black. And that's just the latest of Al's Police Squad-related exploits.
Weird Al's Naked Gun cameos are legendary
Weird Al has appeared in the "Naked Gun" series three times. In "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!", Frank Drebin Sr. (Leslie Nielsen) is proudly receiving the press at LAX after having defeated a bunch of bad guys in Beirut. He thinks the audience's adulation is for him — until he is informed that Al is disembarking behind him and watches the crowd rush to greet Al. "Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear" gave the world a very interesting Al cameo: He appears not as himself, but as a criminal holding several members of Police Squad's ranks hostage. Without thinking, Frank opens a door and slams it into the thug, saving Captain Ed Hocken (George Kennedy) and Officer Nordberg (O.J. Simpson) and resulting in the thug's arrest.
"Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult" has one of the funniest Al cameos. In this one, he shows up to the Academy Awards with Vanna White on his arm. Frank and his wife, Jane (Priscilla Presley), ambush White and Al to grab their clothing and invitations so they can sneak into the awards and prevent a terrorist attack. Later on, Al and Vanna can be seen in their underwear, identifying Jane and Frank as the people who stole their clothing. On top of all of that, Yankovic shows up in another Leslie Nielsen-adjacent parody project — he provides the theme song to "Spy Hard," a James Bond parody where Nielsen has the lead. Never let it be said Al doesn't know what funny is.