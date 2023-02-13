The Weird Al Biopic Proves Parody Films Need Another Shot In Hollywood

After a good decade of languishing on streaming and in the bowels of Redboxes everywhere, parody films are making a comeback.

That forward momentum is largely attributable to "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." It's a movie that wildly satirizes Yankovic's real life (though it occasionally dabbles with getting the true story right), all the while providing wonderfully bananas performances from both Daniel Radcliffe as an egomaniacal version of the singer and Evan Rachel Wood as a calculating and jealous version of pop star Madonna. "Weird" has received wide critical acclaim, and done well for the Roku Channel, which streamed the film's debut with limited ad support, making it a genre gamble that has wholly paid off for the streamer.

With "Weird" seemingly a lock for a ton of award nominations this summer, it's definitely time for Hollywood to take another look at the parody genre, both as a box official summer tentpole and as a television-bolstering genre.