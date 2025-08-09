Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin had their first major hit in 1994 with the sci-fi action movie "Stargate." Instead of a sequel, it got a TV spin-off in 1997, "Stargate SG-1," which proved more successful than any movie follow-up could have been. Running 10 seasons, "SG-1" yielded two TV movies and four spin-offs of its own.

"SG-1" stars Richard Dean Anderson as Colonel Jack O'Neill, who heads up a special team at Stargate Command, a secretive military base that houses a portal to outer space. These portals are discovered at various locations around the world, and O'Neill and his team use Stargate SG-1 to explore the furthest reaches of the galaxy. But their exploration comes at a price: using the Stargate quickly leads to conflicts with dangerous alien races like the Goa'uld, forcing them to make allies in deep space to defend Earth from an interstellar war.

Brimming with social commentary like any good science fiction story, "Stargate SG-1" puts forth a world where humanity struggles to integrate with a larger, more complicated galaxy, and the political ramifications that result. But it's not the only TV show of its kind, so without further ado, here's a list of the 12 best shows like "Stargate SG-1."