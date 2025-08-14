The Only Explainer You Need Before The Toxic Avenger

He's taken a long, slippery road to the big screen — as a matter of fact it's been years since fans were given their first look at him — but the rebooted version of "The Toxic Avenger" is finally set to hit the big screen. If you need to know more about Toxie's splatter-happy history, we have a video above that will tell you everything you need to know about his birth, death, and rebirth.

The original movie is all about Melvin Ferd (Mark Torgl), a nerd who is put down and put upon by the bullies and jocks at the gym where he works. He's pushed into a vat of toxic waste and mutates into the Toxic Avenger (Mitch Cohen, with voice by Kenneth Kessler), who soon finds love with blind Sara (Andree Maranda) and also focuses on both fighting crime and torturing the bullies who turned him into a monster.

"The Toxic Avenger" is the definition of a cult classic; produced by Troma Entertainment in 1984, the first movie only made $140,000 during its opening weekend, but became a video store legend. It made enough cash and generated enough popularity to result in three more sequels, a much-loved Fox animated series, and even a stage musical. Critics loved Toxie too; the original sits at a 70% fresh critical approval score at Rotten Tomatoes. And the second verse looks like it'll be the same as the first when it comes to the remake.