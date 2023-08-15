Peter Dinklage's Toxic Avenger Remake First Look Previews Messy Mayhem Ahead
Criminals, beware of The Toxic Avenger. He will kick your butt hard, as he's set to return to the big screen courtesy of Legendary Pictures and director Macon Blair. To generate hype for the sludgy superhero's grand comeback, Bloody-Disgusting has provided a first-look image that teases a carnage-filled adventure.
Legendary's "Toxic Avenger" redo will undoubtedly be the biggest outing for Troma Entertainment's most popular creation to date. After all, the film stars Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood, Kevin Bacon, Jacob Tremblay, and other notable Hollywood stars. Dinklage will portray the titular environmentally conscious hero who wants to change the world for the better — and get revenge on the people who've wronged him in the past. Furthermore, the movie is R-rated, so viewers can expect things to get bloody.
Of course, the teaser image doesn't reveal much about the film's bigger story. That said, the filmmakers have already shared some information about the movie to keep fans satisfied for the time being. However, the image does show what Dinklage looks like as the monstrous vigilante.
The Toxic Avenger reboot promises to honor the original
Troma's "The Toxic Avenger" franchise has come a long way since its humble origins as a series of low-budget, ultra-violent, schlocky B movies. It's also produced a children's cartoon ("Toxic Crusaders) and a self-titled musical, but Macon Blair's upcoming film will be the saga's most mainstream outing yet.
That being said, horror fans needn't worry about the reboot being a cookie-cutter superhero movie. While speaking to Bloody-Flicks, Blair promised a movie that will appeal to Troma fans and general audiences alike. "[We] want to make a movie that will connect with contemporary audiences who may not have heard of Troma or Toxie, who are coming into it without that context, so it can't all be winks and nods and rehash of the original." The movie has also been described as a modern reimagining as opposed to a remake.
"The Toxic Avenger" will premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 21, 2023. However, its general release date has yet to be announced, though it should arrive in the near future.