Peter Dinklage's Toxic Avenger Remake First Look Previews Messy Mayhem Ahead

Criminals, beware of The Toxic Avenger. He will kick your butt hard, as he's set to return to the big screen courtesy of Legendary Pictures and director Macon Blair. To generate hype for the sludgy superhero's grand comeback, Bloody-Disgusting has provided a first-look image that teases a carnage-filled adventure.

Legendary's "Toxic Avenger" redo will undoubtedly be the biggest outing for Troma Entertainment's most popular creation to date. After all, the film stars Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood, Kevin Bacon, Jacob Tremblay, and other notable Hollywood stars. Dinklage will portray the titular environmentally conscious hero who wants to change the world for the better — and get revenge on the people who've wronged him in the past. Furthermore, the movie is R-rated, so viewers can expect things to get bloody.

Of course, the teaser image doesn't reveal much about the film's bigger story. That said, the filmmakers have already shared some information about the movie to keep fans satisfied for the time being. However, the image does show what Dinklage looks like as the monstrous vigilante.