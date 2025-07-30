Before Baywatch, Pamela Anderson Showed Up In A Sitcom With Friends Star Matt LeBlanc

Pamela Anderson's comeback continues in 2025 with a major role in the Liam Neeson-led reboot of the "Naked Gun" franchise. That's not long after a Netflix documentary, "Pamela: A Love Story," dropped some major bombshells, while 2024's "The Last Showgirl" earned Anderson a Golden Globe nomination for best actress. Anderson and Neeson are also reportedly now a couple, having begun dating while filming "The Naked Gun."

Of course, it's a long way from the mid-1990s, when Anderson was bouncing around in a skimpy bathing suit as lifeguard Casey on "Baywatch" — still her most iconic role. But one might be forgiven, however, for thinking that Pamela Anderson's TV career started as a busty beach babe. In reality, she had been on TV before, and one of her first parts was a featured role alongside future "Friends" breakout Matt LeBlanc in the short-lived 1991 sitcom, "Top of the Heap." You've probably never heard of it, but the series was actually an attempted spin-off of the wildly popular late-'80s smash hit, "Married... with Children."

On the show, LeBlanc and Joseph Bologna reprised the roles of father-son duo Vinnie and Charlie Verducci, a pair of lowlifes who are trying to worm their way into high society. Fresh off an appearance on the cover of Playboy, Anderson guest-starred in an episode of the series as Ramona, a buxom woman who Vinnie (LeBlanc) attempts to charm. There are some decent jokes to be had, but we're probably better off that this one didn't catch on, or else we probably would never have gotten "Baywatch" — or "Friends," for that matter.