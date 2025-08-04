Why Steve Burns Left Blue's Clues

Steve Burns certainly needed to distance himself from the public eye for a little while for his mental health. But now, in middle age, he's diving headfirst back into the world of "Blue's Clues." In addition to serving as a consulting producer on three seasons of "Blue's Clues & You," which ran from 2019-2022, he joined his successors Donovan Patton and Josh Dela Cruz in the 2022 film "Blue's Big City Adventure," which was received well by critics and fans alike.

Though he once dreamed of being cast in more serious roles, even making his professional acting debut on "Law & Order," Burns came to embrace his status as a childhood icon. For him, it was an absolute joy to return to the character of Steve for "Blue's Big City Adventure," especially as he got to change up his character's famous wardrobe. "I've never enjoyed being Steve more than I do now," he told Variety. "I get to wear a trench coat. It's like Grover-meets-Columbo — a clown character. That's really freeing somehow."

Burns was never the same after "Blue's Clues," but he understands how much of a positive impact he had on so many childhoods and often utilizes TikTok to speak directly to his audiences, just as he did so many years ago. But now, he's not asking them to help find clues. Those audience members are all grown up with adult struggles and responsibilities. After asking, "What's new?," Burns pauses for nearly a minute, allowing his followers to vent about their hardships or gush about their wins in an exchange that feels comfortable and familiar.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.