Taylor Swift Had The Most Adorable Review For Happy Gilmore 2
When you're as famous and beloved as Taylor Swift — who needs no introduction but, in case you just emerged from a 20-year coma, is one of the most prolific and acclaimed singer-songwriters in the history of the music industry — everyone pays attention when you speak. Not only that, but they pay attention when you emerge from one of your many beautiful homes during a well-deserved off-season after wrapping up the globe-spanning Eras Tour in 2024 to post on Instagram. So what did Swift say or do this time?
No, she didn't announce a 12th original studio album or break the internet like she did when, in May 2025, she revealed that she repurchased the original master recordings of her first six albums after embarking on a re-recording project that she dubbed "Taylor's Version." (Billboard has a great explainer, if you're a bit behind on that whole thing.) Instead, Swift praised her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, for his small but funny role in "Happy Gilmore 2," which you could definitely argue only happened because of how much Kelce's notoriety increased after the two linked up.
In a story on her official Instagram account, Swift posted a screenshot of the "Happy Gilmore 2" poster and wrote, "'Happy Gilmore 2' had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on [Netflix] as soon as humanly possible." Swift also included an emoji of a pot full of honey, referencing a scene where Kelce's co-star Bad Bunny, who plays Oscar Mejías (caddy to Adam Sandler's titular Happy) who fantasizes about tying Kelce, his awful boss at a restaurant, to a post, covering him in honey, and letting a bear go to town on him. (13, also, is Swift's famously lucky number. She is nothing if not constantly on brand.)
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been in the public eye together since 2023
At this point, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship origin story is the stuff of legend. After Kelce attended the Kansas City show of Swift's Eras Tour in July 2023, he admitted to his brother — former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — on the siblings' podcast "New Heights" that he'd hoped to pass his phone number to the "Blank Space" singer via a friendship bracelet, but due to vocal rest, she never met fans after the show. (Fans made those in droves based on a lyric from Swift's song "You're On Your Own Kid" and traded them at concerts, which is why Kelce came up with the idea.)
As Swift later revealed in her 2023 Time Person of the Year interview, that caught her attention. "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift told Sam Lansky, clarifying the pair's timeline. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other." Not only that, but Swift addressed her presence at Kansas City Chiefs games that fall: "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."
When Kelce and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2024, Swift was on hand to celebrate with her beau — and she was also there to comfort him the following year when the Chiefs got their butts kicked by the Philadelphia Eagles after making it to the big game for the fourth time since 2020. (It's okay; Kelce has three Super Bowl rings to show off to his overachieving girlfriend, who has 14 Grammy Awards as of this writing.) With all due respect to Kelce, who's been a football superstar for years now, dating Swift put him in the public eye in a bigger way than ever before, and it may have helped him land some acting roles.
Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken time away from their main gigs to dabble in acting
It's fair to say that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are both incredibly successful individuals who are, as the kids might say, "maximizing their joint slay." Despite a so-so season from 2024-2025, Kelce is regarded as one of the best tight ends in NFL history (and seems like an eventual shoo-in for the Hall of Fame), and Swift is, well, Taylor freakin' Swift. Still, the two have somehow found time for a side hustle: acting.
To be honest, Kelce has fared better in his limited run as an actor in projects like Ryan Murphy's "Grotesquerie" and, of course, "Happy Gilmore 2," while Swift has largely languished in flops like "Valentine's Day" and "Cats." Both have hosted "Saturday Night Live" and held their own admirably on the stage at Studio 8H, and in the summer of 2024, Kelce joined Swift onstage for an Eras Tour gag during a run of London shows, "assisting" her alongside dancers Kameron Saunders and Jan Ravnik as she transitioned from "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" to "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" in the set dedicated to Swift's 2024 album "The Tortured Poets Department." (The album, as it happens, features two songs that are almost certainly about Kelce: "The Alchemy" and "So High School.")
So did Adam Sandler ever consider asking Swift to join her labrador retriever boyfriend in "Happy Gilmore 2?" No, as the star told Yahoo! News — but he had a good reason. "We didn't want to bother Taylor," Sandler told the outlet. "We just let Taylor entertain the world as she does. I listened to 'All Too Well' three times in a row today with my kid. She's done a lot for our planet, so we love her." Still, Sandler made sure the world knows where he stands — and it's as a Swiftie. "They love Taylor. I love Taylor," Sandler said, referring to himself and his daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler, both of whom appear in the sequel. "Travis is just nice enough [that] he wanted to do something. So we wrote something for Travis and when he said yes, yeah, my girls were very excited, including my wife. Everybody loves him."
Clearly, Swift does — and she loves his turn in "Happy Gilmore 2," which is streaming on Netflix now. We're willing to bet that Swifties who saw her post are flocking to the streamer to watch it, as she said, "as soon as humanly possible."