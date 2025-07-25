Taylor Swift Had The Most Adorable Review For Happy Gilmore 2

It's fair to say that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are both incredibly successful individuals who are, as the kids might say, "maximizing their joint slay." Despite a so-so season from 2024-2025, Kelce is regarded as one of the best tight ends in NFL history (and seems like an eventual shoo-in for the Hall of Fame), and Swift is, well, Taylor freakin' Swift. Still, the two have somehow found time for a side hustle: acting.

To be honest, Kelce has fared better in his limited run as an actor in projects like Ryan Murphy's "Grotesquerie" and, of course, "Happy Gilmore 2," while Swift has largely languished in flops like "Valentine's Day" and "Cats." Both have hosted "Saturday Night Live" and held their own admirably on the stage at Studio 8H, and in the summer of 2024, Kelce joined Swift onstage for an Eras Tour gag during a run of London shows, "assisting" her alongside dancers Kameron Saunders and Jan Ravnik as she transitioned from "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" to "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" in the set dedicated to Swift's 2024 album "The Tortured Poets Department." (The album, as it happens, features two songs that are almost certainly about Kelce: "The Alchemy" and "So High School.")

So did Adam Sandler ever consider asking Swift to join her labrador retriever boyfriend in "Happy Gilmore 2?" No, as the star told Yahoo! News — but he had a good reason. "We didn't want to bother Taylor," Sandler told the outlet. "We just let Taylor entertain the world as she does. I listened to 'All Too Well' three times in a row today with my kid. She's done a lot for our planet, so we love her." Still, Sandler made sure the world knows where he stands — and it's as a Swiftie. "They love Taylor. I love Taylor," Sandler said, referring to himself and his daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler, both of whom appear in the sequel. "Travis is just nice enough [that] he wanted to do something. So we wrote something for Travis and when he said yes, yeah, my girls were very excited, including my wife. Everybody loves him."

Clearly, Swift does — and she loves his turn in "Happy Gilmore 2," which is streaming on Netflix now. We're willing to bet that Swifties who saw her post are flocking to the streamer to watch it, as she said, "as soon as humanly possible."