Travis Kelce's Hopes And Dreams For Happy Gilmore 2 Are Coming True
Travis Kelce has a lot going on right now. He's a three-time Super Bowl champion who's back in training camp to prepare for the upcoming Kansas City Chiefs season, and he's regarded as one of the best NFL tight ends of all time. He's set to appear on both the big and small screen (we'll circle back to that shortly). Oh, and also? He's dating Taylor Swift, one of the most famous people on the planet. What else could he possibly want? A cameo in "Happy Gilmore 2," for starters — and it looks like that's happening.
When news broke recently that Adam Sandler is working on a sequel to his beloved comedy "Happy Gilmore," Kelce immediately threw his football helmet into the ring, hoping to score a role in the movie. On his podcast New Heights — which he hosts with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — the younger Kelce and frequent Eras Tour attendee said he would do just about anything to appear in "Happy Gilmore 2."
"I didn't even know there was a job opening for "Happy Gilmore 2,'" Kelce said in May. If there is, I'll be a f**king extra. Any way I can get on a 'Happy Gilmore' film or Adam Sandler film or set, count me in." Apparently, Sandler himself was listening. During an August 20 appearance on "The Tonight Show," host Jimmy Fallon brought up Kelce's dream, and Sandler sounded pretty positive about the whole thing."Travis, he — he mentioned it, and so we have a nice something for Travis, he's gonna come by. He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big handsome guy. Cool as hell. He's a stud, and he's so funny."
Travis Kelce actually has a few acting gigs lined up
As it happens, Travis Kelce has already booked a few acting gigs — and no, we're not talking about that really obscure comedy he appeared on that one time. A new trailer for Ryan Murphy's upcoming series "Grotesquerie" dropped on August 15 and featured the briefest glimpse of Kelce with his hands crossing in front of his face. Details about the football star's role in "Grotesquerie" are light, but the show's star, Niecy Nash-Betts, told Entertainment Tonight that Kelce's work on set surpassed her expectations. ""You know what, I'm pleasantly surprised," she said in June during filming. "He's doing really well."
Variety also recently reported that Kelce is "circling" an action-comedy produced by "John Wick" auteur Chad Stahelski called "Loose Cannons," but clearly, that project is still pretty new — and as the outlet correctly observes, Kelce is about to begin a new season with the Kansas City Chiefs, where the team will vy for a stunning fourth Super Bowl ring in under five years. Based on Kelce's physical prowess and sense of humor, though, it sounds like it would be a blast to see him in a funny action flick.
Thanks to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce also made his debut at the Eras Tour — as an actor
Taylor Swift's massive, world-spanning, record-setting Eras Tour — which is officially on hiatus until she returns to North America on November in Toronto, Canada — actually let Travis Kelce show off his performing chops during a June stop in London. In the singer-songwriter's newest "era," which centers on her April album "The Tortured Poets Department," she "collapses" onstage and is revived by two dancers just in time to sing the high-functioning depression anthem "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart." During the June 23 show at Wembley Stadium, Kelce, clad in a tuxedo and top hat and Christian Louboutin dress shoes, joined Swift and dancers Kameron Saunders and Jan Ravnik, carrying Swift over to a fainting couch and doing little dances for her benefit. (He even managed to throw in a reference to another one of his favorites, "Dumb and Dumber." Kelce's appearance drove Swifties into a veritable frenzy, and it also reminded anyone watching that, besides his NFL bonafides, the guy is funny.
Technically, this wasn't Kelce's first appearance at the Eras Tour, if you count a huge name drop courtesy of Swift in February of this year — in the show's closing song, "Karma," she changed the lyric "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me" for Kelce's benefit, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs." Thanks to all of Kelce's upcoming acting roles, though, Swift can go with either option from now on.