Travis Kelce's Hopes And Dreams For Happy Gilmore 2 Are Coming True

Travis Kelce has a lot going on right now. He's a three-time Super Bowl champion who's back in training camp to prepare for the upcoming Kansas City Chiefs season, and he's regarded as one of the best NFL tight ends of all time. He's set to appear on both the big and small screen (we'll circle back to that shortly). Oh, and also? He's dating Taylor Swift, one of the most famous people on the planet. What else could he possibly want? A cameo in "Happy Gilmore 2," for starters — and it looks like that's happening.

When news broke recently that Adam Sandler is working on a sequel to his beloved comedy "Happy Gilmore," Kelce immediately threw his football helmet into the ring, hoping to score a role in the movie. On his podcast New Heights — which he hosts with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — the younger Kelce and frequent Eras Tour attendee said he would do just about anything to appear in "Happy Gilmore 2."

"I didn't even know there was a job opening for "Happy Gilmore 2,'" Kelce said in May. If there is, I'll be a f**king extra. Any way I can get on a 'Happy Gilmore' film or Adam Sandler film or set, count me in." Apparently, Sandler himself was listening. During an August 20 appearance on "The Tonight Show," host Jimmy Fallon brought up Kelce's dream, and Sandler sounded pretty positive about the whole thing."Travis, he — he mentioned it, and so we have a nice something for Travis, he's gonna come by. He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big handsome guy. Cool as hell. He's a stud, and he's so funny."