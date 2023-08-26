Bob Barker Had A Hilarious Stipulation For His Cameo In Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore

Bob Barker's brief but memorable cameo in Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore" has a hilarious story behind it.

The film, which focuses on a down-on-his-luck hockey player (Sandler) pivoting to the world of golf, features brief roles from the likes of Ben Stiller, Will Sasso, and golf icons like Lee Trevino and Mark Lye. Of course, the cameo that most people seem to remember is that of beloved game show host Bob Barker. While he was known for his niceties on "The Price is Right," audiences saw a different side of Barker in "Happy Gilmore."

In the film, Barker, who plays himself, gets into a fistfight with Sandler's titular character during a game of golf. The scene features Barker absolutely losing it on Gilmore, leading to one of the funniest scenes in the entire film. While speaking to CBS in 2013, Barker himself revealed that when he was approached about the cameo, he first asked who would win the on-screen fight. When he was told that he would be the victor, Barker replied, "I'll do the picture."

Barker went on to say that before filming, director Dennis Dugan came to him with assurances that Barker could use a stunt double. But that wasn't what Barker wanted to hear. As he told CBS, "I said, 'Wait a minute ... I know how to fight.' I said, 'I want to do the fight scenes. I want to win the fight.'"

During a 2023 conversation with Collider, Sandler confirmed Barker's account, quoting the game show host as saying, "'If I get to fight, if I get to throw punches, I'm doing it.'"

And fight he did, with Barker's cameo in "Happy Gilmore" emerging as an instant classic.