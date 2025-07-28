The Only Recap You Need Before Twisted Metal Season 2
Anthony Mackie's John Doe is back for another high-octane adventure set in a post-apocalyptic environment in Season 2 of "Twisted Metal." It's been two years since the first season introduced John and the other inhabitants of the show's desolate American landscape, so check out Looper's recap video above to get up to speed on everything that happened in Season 1.
"Twisted Metal" is based on a long-running video game series where players take gun-laden vehicles into explosive, deadly races. The series is sort of a cross between the "Death Race" movies and the "Mad Max" franchise, with a sprinkle of zany humor added for good measure.
The first season of Peacock's "Twisted Metal" took place in a devastated future where walled cities are separated by miles of wasteland and deserted roads, introducing the amnesiac "milkman" John Doe, the survivor Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), and the murderous clown Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa and Will Arnett). The show got a mixed 67% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but viewers and fans of the "Twisted Metal" games loved it, giving the series a 93% score from general audiences. The ending of "Twisted Metal" Season 1 saw our characters preparing to enter the eponymous race, with fans ready to see what the show has in store for them.
Season 2 puts the pedal to the metal
Peacock released an official trailer for "Twisted Metal" Season 2 on July 9, 2025, and the second season is charging forward with all the momentum picked up in the first. A new antagonist named Calypso (Anthony Carrigan) is taking center stage and unveiling the very first Twisted Metal tournament. Calypso promises to grant the wish of whichever driver survives the deadly demolition derby, but his motives are far from clear.
What is clear is that John and Quiet are going to have a whole new arsenal at their disposal this season. Unfortunately for them, their enemies will be well-armed too. The trailer shows off all kinds of inventive vehicles and makeshift wasteland weaponry, like a pair of arm-mounted wheels that spray bullets into oncoming traffic.
While John and Quiet will go up against other fearsome racers, played by many new cast members — like Axel (Michael James Shaw), Mr. Grimm (Richard de Klerk), Mayhem (Saylor Bell Curda), Dollface (Tiana Okoye), Raven (Patty Guggenheim), and Vermin (Lisa Gilroy) — fans can also rest assured that Sweet Tooth is still skulking about and making a new plan. If you want to be ready to race into "Twisted Metal" Season 2, don't forget to check out Looper's video above for a full recap of the first season.