The Only Recap You Need Before Twisted Metal Season 2

Anthony Mackie's John Doe is back for another high-octane adventure set in a post-apocalyptic environment in Season 2 of "Twisted Metal." It's been two years since the first season introduced John and the other inhabitants of the show's desolate American landscape, so check out Looper's recap video above to get up to speed on everything that happened in Season 1.

"Twisted Metal" is based on a long-running video game series where players take gun-laden vehicles into explosive, deadly races. The series is sort of a cross between the "Death Race" movies and the "Mad Max" franchise, with a sprinkle of zany humor added for good measure.

The first season of Peacock's "Twisted Metal" took place in a devastated future where walled cities are separated by miles of wasteland and deserted roads, introducing the amnesiac "milkman" John Doe, the survivor Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), and the murderous clown Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa and Will Arnett). The show got a mixed 67% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but viewers and fans of the "Twisted Metal" games loved it, giving the series a 93% score from general audiences. The ending of "Twisted Metal" Season 1 saw our characters preparing to enter the eponymous race, with fans ready to see what the show has in store for them.