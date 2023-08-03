The Ending Of Twisted Metal Explained

Contains spoilers for "Twisted Metal"

"Twisted Metal" is a classic video game series that originated the once-popular "vehicular combat" genre. In "Twisted Metal," and all the other vehicular combat games that followed it, players choose a car to drive around in big 3D arenas and then proceed to pick up power-ups and weapons to try and blow up and kill other drivers in a violent, murderous destruction derby. "Twisted Metal" stood out, though, not just because it birthed (and arguably perfected) the nascent video game genre, but also because of its classic characters and surprisingly deep lore.

Now, "Twisted Metal" is getting adapted as a streaming series for Peacock. It stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Neve Campbell, and Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth, while Will Arnett provides Sweet Tooth's voice in a David Prowse-James Earl Jones situation. The concept for the show came from screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick ("Deadpool"), while the showrunner is Michael Jonathan Smith, a writer from Netflix's (originally YouTube Red's) popular "Cobra Kai" show.

The story is, curiously, quite a bit different from the games. While the games were about drivers fighting in a tournament to be granted wishes, the TV series is about an amnesiac named John Doe (Mackie) driving around a post-apocalyptic wasteland to drop off a package — while, at the same time, helping escort the semi-mute fugitive Quiet (Beatriz) and being pursued by Sweet Tooth and others. It's an interesting take on the story, and while not wholly successful, the show leaves some tantalizing possibilities going forward.