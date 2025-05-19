How To Watch The Death Race Movies In Order

In the world of car racing films, the "Fast and Furious" movies undeniably take first place in most people's eyes, but that series is far from the only game in town. Long before Dom and the family were speeding around the globe in tricked-out sports cars, the denizens of another fictional universe were driving for their very lives.

The "Death Race" franchise is one that can easily slip under the radar for people who aren't highly tuned into all things cars and dystopian futures. That's really too bad, because for as goofy and over-the-top as the franchise can be, it's also home to some of the greatest racing movies of all time. The series imagines a world not unlike one out of a cyberpunk novel, where corporate power reigns supreme and society has once again found its passion for blood sports. Each year, the titular race pits criminals against each other in a vehicular battle to the death. Racers score bonus points by blowing each other up or plowing through civilians, but at the end of the day, the only thing that really matters is who makes it to the finish line first.

"Death Race" dates all the way back to the 1970s, when other series like "Mad Max" were also envisioning grim, car-centric futures for humanity. In over 50 years, the series has produced just six films, a handful of movies that contains two separate fictional worlds and a timeline you practically need a graphing calculator to map. Here's the release viewing order for true completionists: