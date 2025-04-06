Why Rome Flynn Left Chicago Fire

Derrick Gibson came out swinging during "Chicago Fire" Season 12. He was added to Truck 81 after he proved particularly helpful at the scene of a fire and he quickly established himself as a formidable member of the team. His potential arc seemed interesting enough: Gibson is initially a loner who keeps his teammates at a distance, but he's polite and competent and good on the scene, so no one asks too many questions. Fans soon learn that Gibson accidentally killed a man when he was younger during a boxing match, and it's taken a toll on him over the years.

The set-up was solid, but, unfortunately for Flynn, bad news was on the horizon: It was announced that he would depart the series in March 2024, with the episode "All the Dark" marking his final appearance. Does this mean that Gibson is gone forever? There doesn't seem to be anything in the pipeline in terms of a return at the time of this writing, but Flynn has let it be known that he would happily reprise the role of Gibson should the opportunity arise. "He was a character I very much enjoyed playing," Flynn told Variety. "I had a wonderful experience during my time on 'Chicago Fire' and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right."

Flynn's departure from the team was explained away by Gibson developing a prescription pill addiction and leaving to seek treatment. Michael Bradway was brought in toward the end of Season 12 as Jack Damon (who turns out to be the half-brother of Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide), fulfilling the show's young male newbie position. As for Rome Flynn, he's already moved on with his acting career.