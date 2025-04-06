Why Rome Flynn Left Chicago Fire
No one actor exemplifies the casting crisis that the One Chicago franchise went through in 2024 more than Rome Flynn. The Illinois native joined "Chicago Fire" in Season 12 to add to its hunk power in the wake of several long-term cast members leaving the series, but the writers never really seemed sure what to do with him. Flynn's character Derrick Gibson — an amateur boxer-turned-firefighter — was sent packing after just six episodes. But why did Flynn leave the series so soon after joining it? Well, it appears as though it wasn't his decision. "Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave," the actor told Variety after his departure was announced. From the sound of it, the writers couldn't figure out how to make Gibson work within the universe of the show and they ended up writing him out of it as a result.
What is the actor up to now — and would he ever return to the "Chicago Fire" world? Here's everything you need to know about Rome Flynn's brief time on "Chicago Fire" and why Derrick Gibson never caught on as a character.
Will Derrick Gibson return to Chicago Fire in the future?
Derrick Gibson came out swinging during "Chicago Fire" Season 12. He was added to Truck 81 after he proved particularly helpful at the scene of a fire and he quickly established himself as a formidable member of the team. His potential arc seemed interesting enough: Gibson is initially a loner who keeps his teammates at a distance, but he's polite and competent and good on the scene, so no one asks too many questions. Fans soon learn that Gibson accidentally killed a man when he was younger during a boxing match, and it's taken a toll on him over the years.
The set-up was solid, but, unfortunately for Flynn, bad news was on the horizon: It was announced that he would depart the series in March 2024, with the episode "All the Dark" marking his final appearance. Does this mean that Gibson is gone forever? There doesn't seem to be anything in the pipeline in terms of a return at the time of this writing, but Flynn has let it be known that he would happily reprise the role of Gibson should the opportunity arise. "He was a character I very much enjoyed playing," Flynn told Variety. "I had a wonderful experience during my time on 'Chicago Fire' and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right."
Flynn's departure from the team was explained away by Gibson developing a prescription pill addiction and leaving to seek treatment. Michael Bradway was brought in toward the end of Season 12 as Jack Damon (who turns out to be the half-brother of Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide), fulfilling the show's young male newbie position. As for Rome Flynn, he's already moved on with his acting career.
What's Rome Flynn up to now?
While Rome Flynn was clearly disappointed to be leaving "Chicago Fire" earlier than expected, he's forging ahead with his career. After hanging up his hose, Flynn secured a part in Apple TV+'s "Side Quest" (pictured above). He appears in the second episode of the comedy anthology series, which serves as a spin-off to the streamer's critically acclaimed show "Mythic Quest." He's also landed a plum part in a show that's gained a lot of audience acclaim: Flynn is set to make his bow as real-life drug dealer Frank Lucas in the MGM+ show "The Godfather of Harlem." He joins the cast for Season 4, which debuts on April 13, 2025.
"Essentially, Frank is escaping from his reality in North Carolina and trying to find a better reality," Flynn told Deadline in a promotional interview, revealing that we'll meet Frank (who was previously played by Denzel Washington in the movie "American Gangster") when he first steps off the bus in New York City and then follow his journey through the Big Apple's underworld. "It's always about the journey, figuring out why people do things in general. That's the real basis of what the business is about to me. Acting is a reflection of the life around us at that moment in time."
When Deadline asked Flynn if he had walked away from "Chicago Fire" so he could appear in "The Godfather of Harlem," he told the Hollywood trade that there was no link between him leaving the role of Derrick Gibson and being cast as Frank Lucas. "I did not leave that show for this one. Everything just happened to turn out that way," he said before reiterating how much respect he has for "Chicago Fire" and everyone involved with the show. "I love the cast and the crew and I miss them a lot. But we all have our own journeys, and I'm grateful for that opportunity."