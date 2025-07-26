10 MCU Movies That Were Almost Canceled By Marvel

As of summer 2025, the Marvel Cinematic Universe boasts an eye-popping 37 films, with more on the way. It's an impressive feat for a studio that only released its first movie in 2008. At the time, few could have predicted how big the MCU would become or how cinematic universes would change Hollywood forever. Marvel was the first studio to divide its movie slates into "phases," mapping out elaborate release strategies that whipped audiences into a frenzy. The MCU also marked the first time that disparate franchises were designed to join together, and to this day, nobody has succeeded in a similar fashion — even if many have tried and failed miserably.

Over the course of the MCU's lifetime, however, not every project on the drawing board has come to fruition. "Blade" has famously been sitting in development for years, burning through several directors in the process. "Inhumans" went from a major motion picture to a small-screen dud, while the previously announced "Armor Wars" is still sitting on the shelf. And despite all of its success, there are quite a few Marvel movies that were almost canceled — nearly scrubbed from existence before the cameras could roll.

It might have been because of a shift in direction of the MCU, an executive change at the studio, or just creative differences that led directors and filmmakers to walk away. But surprisingly, some of the MCU's biggest movies — billion-dollar blockbusters and critically acclaimed films — almost never happened. Here's a list of 10 of them — but check back in the future, as we may have more to add at a later date.