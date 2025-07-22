The Only Sue Storm Explainer You Need Before The Fantastic Four: First Steps

In no time at all, the Fantastic Four will finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their own film, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." Naturally, Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) will join the rest of her family in establishing the super team's importance to the Marvel world at large. If you don't know anything about Sue but want a refresher course on what makes her so special, watch our video above — it'll teach you everything you ever might need to know about the Invisible Woman before the movie arrives.

"First Steps" definitely has something to prove both as a Marvel Studios film and as a part of the big screen "Fantastic Four" world, with analysts predicting an opening weekend in the $100-110 million range. "Fantastic Four" films have usually bombed at the box office, which is what the 2015 reboot of the franchise did outright. 20th Century Fox's duology had slightly more success, lasting for two movies before being discontinued.

So Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and his science-minded brethren have big boots to fill. But Sue's always been a character born to break any barriers forged against her, even if turning invisible and erecting protective force fields between herself and the rest of the world are her biggest skills as a superheroine.