The Only Recap You Need Before Wednesday Season 2
Fans have had to wait almost three years to get another creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky season, but fortunately, "Wednesday" Season 2 is almost upon us. Since you may naturally require a refresher as to what happened last season, considering the huge gap, class is in session here at Looper. You can check out the refresher video above so that you don't forget a single thing that could be important going into this new chapter of the adventures of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega).
"Wednesday" shattered Netflix records when it first aired, as millions of viewers tuned in to see Wednesday try to acclimate to Nevermore Academy despite her perpetually morbid personality. As she bonds with friends and gets stuck in a love triangle, it's up to her to hone her newfound psychic abilities and find a way to stop a monstrous killing spree.
Critics were largely positive toward the first season, mostly toward the dark, brooding atmosphere and Ortega's central performance as Wednesday. Cristina Escobar of RogerEbert.com wrote, "Ortega excels in the role, leaning into a deadpan humor made all the funnier by her character's lack of interest in anything approaching laughter." Even though reviews aren't currently available for "Wednesday" Season 2, there are plenty of reasons to believe this season will be even better.
Don't expect a love triangle for Wednesday in Season 2
While critics were largely positive about "Wednesday" Season 1, there were some jabs that the show leaned too heavily into teen melodrama cliches. For example, Wednesday Addams was part of a love triangle, which didn't really feel in character. Jenna Ortega herself wasn't a fan of that aspect, later telling Variety, "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great." Ortega also added that "Wednesday" Season 2 would lean more into its horror influences, and with Tim Burton returning to direct four out of the eight new episodes, there should be some really cool visuals as well.
Things surely look more dire in the "Wednesday" Season 2 trailer, which sees our star at the center of yet another mystery. A new school year means a new threat, and Wednesday receives a vision that her roommate Enid (Emma Myers) will die. Wednesday will be joined by plenty of familiar faces in this new outing, including Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as her parents, Morticia and Gomez, respectively. But there are also new figures joining the mix, like Steve Buscemi as the new Nevermore principal and Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood, a teacher at Wednesday's school.
Looper's "Wednesday" Season 2 refresher video should come in handy more than once. The new season will be released in two installments, with the first four episodes coming out on August 6, while the remaining four episodes arrive on September 3.