The Only Recap You Need Before Wednesday Season 2

Fans have had to wait almost three years to get another creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky season, but fortunately, "Wednesday" Season 2 is almost upon us. Since you may naturally require a refresher as to what happened last season, considering the huge gap, class is in session here at Looper. You can check out the refresher video above so that you don't forget a single thing that could be important going into this new chapter of the adventures of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega).

"Wednesday" shattered Netflix records when it first aired, as millions of viewers tuned in to see Wednesday try to acclimate to Nevermore Academy despite her perpetually morbid personality. As she bonds with friends and gets stuck in a love triangle, it's up to her to hone her newfound psychic abilities and find a way to stop a monstrous killing spree.

Critics were largely positive toward the first season, mostly toward the dark, brooding atmosphere and Ortega's central performance as Wednesday. Cristina Escobar of RogerEbert.com wrote, "Ortega excels in the role, leaning into a deadpan humor made all the funnier by her character's lack of interest in anything approaching laughter." Even though reviews aren't currently available for "Wednesday" Season 2, there are plenty of reasons to believe this season will be even better.