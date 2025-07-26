The Real Reason Netflix Canceled Dead Boy Detectives

It had a strong cult following, but a number of factors were stacked against "Dead Boy Detectives," all of which led to it being canceled by Netflix early in 2025. Low streaming numbers were one reason the show's life was cut short, but another was simply the result of changes within DC's Hollywood branch, which is currently in the early stages of an overhaul. James Gunn's then-incoming reboot of the comic book-based cinematic universe was about to affect every lingering property still attached to DC's television brand, and "Dead Boy Detectives" didn't fit in with the new notion Gunn has for DC's properties. Thus, the series was sold to Netflix and linked directly to the streamer's other DC hit, "The Sandman," just as it is in its comic book continuity.

The ratings were mediocre for the supernatural epic, which pulled in just 3.1 million streams during its first few days. While it hit number two on Netflix's chart during the week of April 22 through 28, it quickly fell to third place after its first full week. After it accrued 4.7 million streams total by week two, it fell off hard in its third week, hitting 1.8 million views. It was completely gone from the streamer's ranking system by the fourth week of its existence. That, combined with the show's likely large budget, is what probably led to the show's quick death in spite of a strongly positive critical response. During its brief time as a Netflix series, it began to develop a cult following that worked to save it from cancelation. But it looks like fans won't get their way this time, in spite of being so invested in the program.