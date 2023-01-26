James Gunn Clarifies It Wasn't His Decision To Cancel Doom Patrol And Titans

Correlation doesn't always mean causation, but when one announcement follows another related one, it's easy to think there might be a connection between the two.

Such is the case with the announcement of both "Doom Patrol" and "Titans" having their fourth seasons be their last following the recent revelation that "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn and film producer Peter Safran will act as the leaders of DC's new film and TV division. As Gunn and Safran are the new heads of the department, it makes sense to think that they would be the ones responsible for canceling the two shows, perhaps because they would rather lead the DC Extended Universe in a fresh direction that aligns more with what they're interested in.

However, according to Gunn, that is not the case. Here is what he had to say about his and Safran's role in ending both "Doom Patrol" and "Titans" after their fourth seasons.