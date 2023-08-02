Why Good Omens Season 2's Ending Is Breaking The Internet's Heart

Contains spoilers for "Good Omens" Season 2, Episode 6 – "Every Day"

Fans of Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett's "Good Omens" have been shipping its two main characters ever since the religious comedy novel first hit shelves in 1990. Considering how the demon Crowley and the angel Aziraphale embody a divine enemies-to-lovers narrative arc in everything but explicit words, it wasn't much of a stretch. What's more, Gaiman not only agrees that the two leads are in love, he also encourages his fan base to write fan fiction about the pair. From creator to audience, it's literally a match made in Heaven.

Except Gaiman also likes to tease, and Season 2 of Prime Video's live-action adaptation of "Good Omens," an adaptation that Gaiman himself is in charge of, intentionally subverts expectations. He knew what fans wanted and was delightfully prepared to not give it to them. Not yet anyway. In Season 2, Episode 6, Crowley (David Tennant) confesses his love for Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and kisses the angel. And instead of Aziraphale swooning into the demon's arms, he recoils ... and the pair, who were so close to solidifying the love Gaiman himself agrees they share, go their separate ways.

And, perhaps understandably, fans are losing their minds. It's bad everywhere, but it's especially bad on Tumblr, where Gaiman often directly interacts with his fan base.